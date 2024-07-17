Menu
Search
Subscribe
Analysis

FT Urges Nigeria’s President Tinubu: National Strategy Needed Beyond Economic Shock Therapy

By: Editorial Team

Date:

Nigeria, once Africa’s largest economy, has slipped to fourth place after years of sluggish growth. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is now undertaking drastic measures to reverse this decline, though they are proving challenging for many Nigerians. FT correspondent Aanu Adeoye provides insights into the economic difficulties Nigeria has faced over the past decade.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

“Nigeria’s economy has stagnated significantly,” Adeoye explains. “Dependent heavily on oil revenue, the country’s inability to meet its OPEC production quotas has strained its finances. Economic woes include multiple currency devaluations within the past year, exacerbating the situation.”

President Tinubu’s strategy involves shock therapies aimed at revitalizing the economy by removing longstanding subsidies and allowing market forces greater sway. One major move has been the elimination of fuel subsidies, which historically offered Nigerians some of the world’s lowest petrol prices. However, this action has also led to increased petrol costs, impacting transportation, food prices, and the operation of businesses reliant on generators due to erratic electricity supply.

“The rationale behind subsidy removal is to redirect saved funds towards productive sectors like education,” Adeoye notes. “Yet, the lack of a robust social safety net complicates the transition, amplifying the hardship for ordinary Nigerians.”

The repercussions are profound, with widespread economic strain affecting daily life across the country. Adeoye underscores the risks associated with Tinubu’s shock therapy approach, citing recent unrest in Kenya following similar economic policies.

“The potential backlash is significant,” he warns. “Pushing austerity measures without adequate support could alienate the populace already grappling with poverty.”

As Nigeria navigates these turbulent economic waters, the success of Tinubu’s reforms hinges on balancing economic revival with social stability, a delicate task in a nation where resilience meets mounting challenges.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria’s President Tinubu Urges Sacrifices from Political Class to Support Economic Reset
Next article
Germany to Reduce Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Concerns Over U.S. Support
Editorial Team
Editorial Team

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Tinubu Govt to Construct Six-Lane Super Highway Connecting Five States and FCT – Umahi

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
By Chukwuemeka Opara Abakaliki, July 17, 2024 (NAN) – Minister...

Selloffs in MTN and Others Drag Market Cap Down 0.04%

Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news -
By Rukayat Adeyemi Lagos, July 17, 2024 (NAN) – The...

Rivers Crisis: PDP Governors Pledge Support for Fubara

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
Enugu, July 17, 2024 (NAN) – Governors of the...

Biden pledges ‘I am all in,’ criticizes Trump on policy

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Biden Commits to Reelection, Criticizes Trump’s Policies LAS VEGAS, July...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Tinubu Govt to Construct Six-Lane Super Highway Connecting Five States and FCT – Umahi

Infrastructure 0
By Chukwuemeka Opara Abakaliki, July 17, 2024 (NAN) – Minister...

Selloffs in MTN and Others Drag Market Cap Down 0.04%

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
By Rukayat Adeyemi Lagos, July 17, 2024 (NAN) – The...

Rivers Crisis: PDP Governors Pledge Support for Fubara

South South 0
Enugu, July 17, 2024 (NAN) – Governors of the...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Tinubu Govt to Construct Six-Lane Super Highway Connecting Five States and...

By Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?