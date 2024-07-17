FT Urges Nigeria’s President Tinubu: National Strategy Needed Beyond Economic Shock Therapy

Nigeria, once Africa’s largest economy, has slipped to fourth place after years of sluggish growth. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is now undertaking drastic measures to reverse this decline, though they are proving challenging for many Nigerians. FT correspondent Aanu Adeoye provides insights into the economic difficulties Nigeria has faced over the past decade.

“Nigeria’s economy has stagnated significantly,” Adeoye explains. “Dependent heavily on oil revenue, the country’s inability to meet its OPEC production quotas has strained its finances. Economic woes include multiple currency devaluations within the past year, exacerbating the situation.”

President Tinubu’s strategy involves shock therapies aimed at revitalizing the economy by removing longstanding subsidies and allowing market forces greater sway. One major move has been the elimination of fuel subsidies, which historically offered Nigerians some of the world’s lowest petrol prices. However, this action has also led to increased petrol costs, impacting transportation, food prices, and the operation of businesses reliant on generators due to erratic electricity supply.

“The rationale behind subsidy removal is to redirect saved funds towards productive sectors like education,” Adeoye notes. “Yet, the lack of a robust social safety net complicates the transition, amplifying the hardship for ordinary Nigerians.”

The repercussions are profound, with widespread economic strain affecting daily life across the country. Adeoye underscores the risks associated with Tinubu’s shock therapy approach, citing recent unrest in Kenya following similar economic policies.

“The potential backlash is significant,” he warns. “Pushing austerity measures without adequate support could alienate the populace already grappling with poverty.”

As Nigeria navigates these turbulent economic waters, the success of Tinubu’s reforms hinges on balancing economic revival with social stability, a delicate task in a nation where resilience meets mounting challenges.