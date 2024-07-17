Menu
News Analysis

FG to Support Chevron’s Gas Supply Initiatives – Ekpo

By: By Naija247news

Date:

By Vivian Emoni

Abuja, July 17, 2024 (NAN) – The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Chevron Nigeria Limited’s (CNL) efforts to enhance gas supplies to Nigeria’s domestic market.

This was announced in a statement issued by the spokesperson for the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Mr. Louis Ibah, in Abuja on Wednesday. The statement detailed the minister’s remarks during a meeting with the CNL team, led by Managing Director Mr. Jim Swartz.

Minister Ekperikpe Ekpo stated that the meeting aimed to get an update on CNL’s initiatives to domesticate Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) produced from its Escravos facility. It also aimed to bolster the company’s efforts to deliver more natural gas to Nigeria and the West African sub-region.

Ekpo highlighted his recent directive for the domestication of all LPG produced within the country to stabilize gas prices in the domestic market. He emphasized the need for international oil companies (IOCs) operating in Nigeria to prioritize gas exports while also contributing to the federal government’s goal of ensuring Nigerians benefit from the country’s vast gas resources through increased domestic supply.

“The companies should also focus on showing concern and be involved in the federal government’s aspiration of ensuring that Nigerians enjoy the dividend of the country’s huge gas resource through increased volumes of gas supplies to the domestic market,” Ekpo said.

The minister appreciated CNL for being a responsible corporate citizen and for dedicating more of its gas to the domestic market. He assured the oil firm of the government’s support in achieving its gas projects in the country.

Earlier, Swartz reiterated Chevron’s unwavering commitment to supporting the federal government’s goal of producing affordable, reliable, and cleaner energy. He highlighted the company’s efforts, including the recent execution of the Project Panther funding agreement with its Joint Venture Partner, NNPC Limited, to improve the delivery of natural gas.

By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

