Menu
Search
Subscribe
Cocoa

FG Targets 500,000 metric tonnes of cocoa production by 2025

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 17, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Federal Government on Tuesday says it would boost its cocoa production to 500,000 metric tonnes by 2025 from the 340,000 recorded in 2022.

Amb. Nura Rimi, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investments, stated this at the Pre-National Trade Dialogue Series meeting in Abuja.

The News Agency reports that the theme of the programme is “The State of Nigeria’s Global Trade Ecosystem: Bridging the Gaps for a Renewed Programme.”

The permanent secretary was represented by the Ministry’s Director of Commodities and Export, Mr Kaura Irmiya.

Rimi, while highlighting the importance of cocoa in the nation’s economic development, said that Nigeria was the world’s sixth-largest cocoa producer.

“Our cocoa exports have grown significantly, with a revenue increase of 50 per cent in 2022.

“We aim to increase cocoa production to 500,000 metric tonnes by 2025. Our investment partnerships have been instrumental in driving growth in various sectors of our economy,” he said.

According to him, strategic partnerships with international organisations such as the International Cocoa Organisation (ICCO) and the African Cocoa Fund, among others, have been pivotal in this progress.

Rimi also revealed that Nigeria’s investment landscape has improved significantly, attracting over 2 billion dollars in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in 2023.

He said sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture, and energy have benefited from this influx and commended government’s initiatives to create an enabling environment for businesses.

He listed some of the initiatives to include the establishment of free trade zones, simplification of business registration processes, and provision of incentives for investors.

Rimi said some of the challenges, such as infrastructure deficits, regulatory bottlenecks, and corruption needed to be addressed to fully realise the potential of Nigeria’s investment and collaboration partnerships.

The permanent secretary noted that security concerns in certain regions was another challenge that could deter investments and impede economic growth.

He, therefore, called for continued efforts to attract more investments, promote trade, and partnerships in the country.

“As we look to the future, we must build on our progress so far. We must continue to attract investments, promote trade, and strengthen our partnerships.

“We must also address the challenges that we face and work toward creating a more conducive business environment.

“We must promote innovation, entrepreneurship, and skills development, and we must ensure that our partnerships are mutually beneficial and sustainable,” he said.

The permanent secretary said Nigeria’s investment and collaboration partnerships had the power to drive growth, create jobs, and improve living standards.

Rimi, however , called for continued collaboration to address the gaps in the global trade ecosystem and promote a renewed programme for the country’s economic development.

Also speaking, Amb. Fred Agah, Director-General of Nigerian Office for Trade Negotiations, said that the government had a major role to play in boosting trade.

Agah advised the government to create policies to mitigate risks encountered by private sectors and ensure the ease of doing business.

He also called for stakeholder collaboration, saying that one player alone could not achieve the set goal.

NAN reports that government officials, stakeholders, and investors in the sector attended the event.  (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Kogi Police Arrest Officer For Car Theft
Next article
NAICOM unveils portal to resolve complaints on insurance
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

NAICOM unveils portal to resolve complaints on insurance

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 17, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has...

Kogi Police Arrest Officer For Car Theft

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 17, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Kogi State Police Command has...

Sanwo-Olu Hosts Dinner To Celebrate Soyinka’s 90th Birthday

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 17, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu...

Navy arrest eight stowaways, rescues 8 victims of human trafficking

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 17, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Operatives of the Nigerian Navy said...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

NAICOM unveils portal to resolve complaints on insurance

Insurance 0
July 17, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has...

Kogi Police Arrest Officer For Car Theft

CrimeWatch 0
July 17, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Kogi State Police Command has...

Sanwo-Olu Hosts Dinner To Celebrate Soyinka’s 90th Birthday

Nigeria 0
July 17, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

NAICOM unveils portal to resolve complaints on insurance

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?