Banks & Finance

FCMB, TCF restore sight to 400,000 Nigerians in 15 years

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 17, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) and Tulsi Chanrai Foundation (TCF) have offered free eye care programme to no fewer than 15,000 Nigerians the past 15 years.

This is disclosed in a statement by FCMB on Wednesday in Lagos.

It said that the organisations marked the significant milestone of their Priceless Gift of Sight programme with a recent outreach in Calabar, Cross River.

The bank provided testing, optical services, surgeries, and disease management to combat preventable blindness in line with the sight programme initiative.

The statement quoted Mrs Eyoanwan Otu, wife of of Cross River Governor, who attended the event, as commending the intervention by FCMB and Tulsi Chanrai Foundation.

Otu said that both organisations had demonstrated a genuine concern for humanity.

She expressed satisfaction that thousands of people across Nigeria, including many from Cross River and neighbouring states, suffering from one form of eye defect or another, can now return to their normal lives.

According to her, the beneficiaries can now pursue their aspirations.

Also, Mr Diran Olojo, FCMB’s Group Head of Corporate Affairs, said that the bank’s collaboration with Tulsi Chanrai Foundation had been instrumental in delivering critical eye care services.

Olojo noted that the initiative aligned with FCMB’s broader commitment to social sustainability and equal opportunity for all.

He said: “The Priceless Gift of Sight addresses a critical need, as 90 per cent of blind people globally live in poverty-stricken areas. Blindness often leads to loss of income, social isolation, and limited access to information. This initiative is crucial in breaking the cycle of poverty and blindness.”

In appreciation to the organisation, a beneficiary, Mr Thomas Olekama, recounted that he was unable to see properly for six years.

Olekama, who travelled from Lagos for free eye surgery, thanked God, FCMB, and the Foundation for allowing him to have a clearer vision in life.

The Priceless Gift of Sight programme is one of the bank’s commitments to helping people and positively impacting the lives of Nigerians.(www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

