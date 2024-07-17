Expert Urges Manufacturers on Effective Crisis Management and Conflict Resolution

By Rukayat Moisemhe

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Lagos, July 17, 2024 (NAN) – Mrs. Tolulope Olorundero, a Public Relations Consultant and Principal Consultant at Mosron Communications, has advised Nigerian manufacturers to adopt robust strategies for crisis management and conflict resolution to safeguard their corporate image and market position.

Olorundero delivered this counsel on Wednesday during a webinar organized by the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) under the theme “Leveraging Crisis Management and Conflict Resolution in Building Corporate Image.”

She emphasized that timely resolution of both internal and external crises is crucial for enhancing organizational reputation and maintaining stakeholder trust. Olorundero stressed that effective crisis management and conflict resolution should not be mere reactive measures but strategic imperatives essential for long-term sustainability.

According to her, organizations can protect their reputation by implementing proactive strategies alongside reactive approaches. This approach not only mitigates risks but also demonstrates resilience and reliability in overcoming challenges.

“A positive corporate image hinges on trust, credibility, and consistent ethical practices. Mishandled crises or unresolved conflicts can quickly tarnish this image, attracting negative media attention and eroding stakeholder confidence,” Olorundero remarked.

She advised companies to conduct thorough risk assessments to anticipate potential crises, develop mitigation plans, and provide regular training to employees on crisis response protocols. Clear communication strategies, she added, are vital for addressing stakeholders promptly and transparently during crises.

Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir, Director-General of MAN, also underscored the inevitability of conflicts arising from diverse interests within organizations. He emphasized the webinar’s role in educating manufacturers on managing conflicts to prevent reputational damage and foster sustainable growth.

“This webinar addresses a critical issue threatening organizational sustainability. Effective conflict management and crisis resolution are indispensable for reputation management and branding in today’s competitive environment,” Ajayi-Kadir concluded.