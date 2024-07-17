Court Reinstates Phillip Shuaibu as Edo State Deputy Governor

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!
Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja has nullified the impeachment of Phillip Shuaibu as the Deputy Governor of Edo State. In his judgment on Wednesday, Justice Omotosho ordered Shuaibu’s reinstatement, citing the Edo State House of Assembly’s failure to follow due process during the impeachment.
The judge also annulled the appointment of Shuaibu’s replacement, ruling that the allegations used to justify the impeachment did not meet the legal threshold for gross misconduct. Justice Omotosho directed the Inspector General of Police to provide necessary security for Shuaibu, enabling him to resume his duties and complete his term in office.