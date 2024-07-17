Menu
South South

Court Reinstates Phillip Shuaibu as Edo State Deputy Governor

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

 

Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja has nullified the impeachment of Phillip Shuaibu as the Deputy Governor of Edo State. In his judgment on Wednesday, Justice Omotosho ordered Shuaibu’s reinstatement, citing the Edo State House of Assembly’s failure to follow due process during the impeachment.

The judge also annulled the appointment of Shuaibu’s replacement, ruling that the allegations used to justify the impeachment did not meet the legal threshold for gross misconduct. Justice Omotosho directed the Inspector General of Police to provide necessary security for Shuaibu, enabling him to resume his duties and complete his term in office.

Gbenga Samson
http://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

