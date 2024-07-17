Chinese regulators are testing AI models to ensure they align with government-approved messaging, requiring tech companies to adapt their systems to avoid censorship.

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) mandates companies like ByteDance and Alibaba to submit their AI models for government testing. The goal is for the systems to “embody core socialist values,” according to sources who spoke to the Financial Times.

During testing, the AI models must answer a series of questions, many related to politically sensitive topics and President Xi Jinping. The evaluation also examines training data and safety procedures.

An employee of an AI company in Hangzhou reported that the tests took months and involved trial and error. Companies must compile thousands of sensitive keywords and questions conflicting with “socialist core values,” updating this database weekly.

Simply blocking a large number of questions and topics isn’t sufficient: The models can reject no more than 5% of questions in safety tests while reliably avoiding particularly sensitive topics such as the Tiananmen Square crackdown.

Some companies have developed sophisticated systems to replace problematic answers in real-time. ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, is reportedly a leader in this field. A Fudan University lab rated the company’s chatbot with a “safety compliance rate” of 66.4%, much higher than GPT-4’s 7.1%.

China Aims to Control AI While Leading in Innovation

Fang Binxing, known as the “father of the Great Firewall,” is reportedly developing safety protocols for AI models to be deployed nationwide. He recently called for “real-time online safety monitoring” of public models at a tech conference.

Peter Gostev, head of AI at Moonpig, demonstrated an easy way to get a Chinese language model to discuss sensitive topics like the Tiananmen incident by mixing languages and swapping words. Without this method, the chatbot would delete messages about taboo topics.

This highlights China’s challenge: it wants to lead in AI while controlling AI-generated content, a technology inherently resistant to control. China must find a way to do this without hindering AI progress.

The Chinese government is reportedly looking into developing a Xi Jinping language model and providing training datasets consistent with socialist values. However, these datasets are not yet large enough to be the sole basis for state-of-the-art language model training.

