Biden pledges ‘I am all in,’ criticizes Trump on policy

Biden Commits to Reelection, Criticizes Trump’s Policies

LAS VEGAS, July 16 (Reuters) – President Joe Biden assured Black voters on Tuesday that he is fully committed to seeking reelection on November 5 and sharply criticized Donald Trump’s presidential record in his first political speech since the recent attempt on Trump’s life.

Speaking at the NAACP’s annual convention in Las Vegas, Biden was met with chants of “four more years.” He expressed relief that Trump was not seriously harmed in the attack at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday but took the opportunity to criticize Trump’s handling of the economy during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Let me say it again because Trump is lying like hell about it – Black unemployment hit a record low under the Biden-Harris administration,” Biden stated. He also rebuked Trump for questioning former President Barack Obama’s citizenship and for his comments on “Black jobs” during the Trump-Biden debate on June 27.

Biden emphasized, “I am all in,” in his commitment to the reelection bid. Following the attempt on Trump’s life, the Biden campaign temporarily paused its television ads and aggressive rhetoric, focusing instead on a message of unity.

“Our politics got too heated,” Biden remarked, noting the campaign’s previous strategy of portraying Trump as a threat to U.S. democracy, his refusal to concede the 2020 election, and his felony convictions. The campaign is now aiming for a less confrontational approach while still drawing a clear contrast between the two candidates.

The NAACP, the oldest and largest U.S. civil rights organization, is a crucial constituency for the Democratic Party. Despite significant support from Black voters in 2020, recent polls have shown waning enthusiasm for Biden among this group.

NAACP President Derrick Johnson highlighted the community’s concerns, saying, “People are concerned about the price of gas, the price of bread, but they’re also concerned with their growing knowledge around Project 2025,” referencing conservative policy proposals associated with Trump critics.

On Sunday, Biden used the White House Oval Office to call for lowering the political temperature and resolving differences peacefully, describing the upcoming election as a “time of testing.”

In an NBC News interview on Monday, Biden admitted it was a mistake to use the term “bullseye” in reference to Trump during a donor campaign call. He also postponed a trip to Texas, where he was scheduled to speak on the 60th anniversary of the Civil Rights Act at the Lyndon B. Johnson presidential library.

White House officials hope the assassination attempt on Trump will alleviate pressure on Biden to step aside as the Democratic candidate amid concerns about his mental acuity and stamina for another term.

Concluding his remarks in Las Vegas, Biden addressed criticism of his age, stating, “Hopefully today I’ve demonstrated a little bit of wisdom. Here’s what I do know. I know how to tell the truth. I know right from wrong. I know how to do this job. And I know the good Lord hasn’t brought us this far to leave us now. We have more work to do.”

Biden is set to speak to Latino leaders at the UnidosUS Annual Conference in Las Vegas on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Trump and the Republicans are in Milwaukee for the party’s nominating convention, where U.S. Senator J.D. Vance was selected as Trump’s running mate.