Africa to Set New Standards in Mining–Alake

By Martha Agas

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Abuja, July 17, 2024 (NAN) – The Africa Minerals Strategy Group (AMSG) has reiterated its commitment to establishing new standards in the mining industry.

Dr. Dele Alake, Chairman of the group and Minister of Solid Minerals Development, made this announcement at the opening of the 2024 African Natural Resources and Energy Investment Summit (AFNIS) on Wednesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the AMSG, established in February, is an initiative by African governments to facilitate international cooperation in sustainable critical minerals development.

Alake emphasized that the group aims to ensure Africa secures an equitable share in supplying the world with critical minerals. He highlighted that AFNIS offers a unique opportunity for African countries to form partnerships to attract investments that will drive the development of the region’s natural resources.

“AMSG is committed to creating a business-friendly environment that encourages foreign direct investment and fosters mutually beneficial collaborations. By leveraging global expertise, technology, and capital, we can transform our natural resources into a catalyst for sustainable development,” Alake said.

He stressed the importance of innovation as a driver of growth in the natural resources sector and pledged to continue embracing technological advancements that enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and promote sustainable practices.

Alake also underscored Africa’s determination to extend the benefits of natural resource development to local communities. He assured that mining activities would serve as catalysts for local economic growth and improve the quality of life for its citizens.

“Through robust Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives and proactive community engagement, our goal is to empower communities and foster inclusive development. This commitment is reinforced by the recent revision of the Community Development Agreement (CDA), which I initiated shortly after assuming office as minister,” he added.

The updated CDA framework ensures that local communities are integral partners in mining ventures, safeguarding their interests and ensuring direct participation in and benefits from resource extraction projects. Alake stated that this exemplifies their dedication to sustainable development, transparency, and the enduring prosperity of all involved communities.

Describing the summit as a significant milestone, Alake said it would explore how Africa’s abundant resources could be leveraged to drive economic growth, social equity, and environmental sustainability.

He highlighted that the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is committed to transforming Nigeria’s solid minerals sector as part of its economic diversification efforts. The agenda focuses on policy reforms, sustainable practices, infrastructure development, and human capital enhancement.

Nigeria is currently implementing comprehensive reforms to create a conducive environment for investment in the solid minerals sector. These reforms aim to enhance transparency, regulatory clarity, and investor confidence, fostering a competitive and thriving industry.

“We are adopting best practices that minimize environmental impact and promote social responsibility. Our goal is to ensure that mining activities contribute positively to the economy while safeguarding the environment and enhancing the well-being of local communities,” Alake said.

Recognizing the critical role of infrastructure in enabling mining activities, Alake mentioned that investments in key projects, including transportation, power supply, and technological advancements, would be encouraged. These investments will facilitate efficient extraction, processing, and transportation of minerals, boosting productivity and competitiveness.

The minister also emphasized the importance of enhancing the capacity of the workforce to participate meaningfully in the industry and drive growth.

NAN reports that the theme of the summit, which runs from July 16 to July 18, is “Natural Resources for Economic Development.” The third edition of the summit is hosted by the Federal Government in partnership with Core International Mining Company.