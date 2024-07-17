Actor Yul Edochie Joyful as he finally meets Seyi Tinubu.

July 17, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie expressed joy as he finally meets with President Bola Tinubu’s son, Seyi.

During the encounter, the controversial actor labeled himself Asiwaju Boy.

He took to his Instagram page to share the photos.

The caption reads: “With my brother, the first son of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Seyi Tinubu @seyitinubu. We had a wonderful, progressive meeting where we discussed the plight of Nigerian youths and so much more.”

“He endorsed the RELAX, JAGABAN WILL FIX NIGERIA movement. Lots of life-changing projects for the youths and all Nigerians hitting the ground soon. Great plans ahead. All will be well with Nigeria.”

“ASIWAJU BOY 100%.”

“NO LEAVE NO TRANSFER.” (www.naija247news.com).