Stock Market extends Gain, All Share Index Grows By 0.30%

July 16, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian stock market on Monday extended the bullish trend as the All Share Index grew by 0.30% to close at 99,966.28 points from the previous close of 99,671.28 points.

The Market Capitalisation appreciated by 0.30% to close at N56.608 trillion from the previous close of N56.441 trillion, thereby adding N167 billion.

An aggregate of 362 million units of shares were traded in 8,405 deals, valued at N7.4 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 29 equities emerged as gainers against 15 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

CUTIX led other gainers with 9.96% growth to close at N5.08 from the previous close of 4.62.

Ikeja Hotel, Royal Exchange and Sunu Assurance among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.45%, 8.96% and 8.40% respectively.

Percentage Losers

CHELLARAM led other price decliners as it sheds 9.76% of its share price to close at N3.70 from the previous close of N4.10.

ABBEYBUILDING and Jaiz Bank among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 7.04% and 5.78% respectively.

Volume Drivers

GTCO traded about 67 million units of its shares in 432 deals, valued at N3 billion.

ACCESSCORP traded about 44 million units of its shares in 878 deals, valued at N854 million.

FCMB traded about 27 million units of its shares in 159 deals, valued at N203 million.(www.naija247news.com).