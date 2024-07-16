Menu
Nigeria

Scammers hack Osun governor Adeleke’s phone

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 16, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Osun state government has issued an urgent alert to the public regarding a security breach involving one of the telephone numbers of Governor Ademola Adeleke.

In an official statement released, the spokesperson to the governor, Olawale Rasheed, appealed to members of the public to ignore communications from the compromised number, +234 803 365 7555, which has been hacked, prompting an urgent public alert.

He advised the public to ignore any calls or messages originating from the compromised number.

“Please disregard any solicitation from +234 803 365 7555. Appropriate action is ongoing to remedy the situation. Authorities are currently investigating the breach and are working diligently to secure the Governor’s communication lines. The public is urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the relevant authorities. Further updates will be provided as the situation develops.” the statement read. (www.naija247news.com).

Over 100 undergraduates benefit from Mercy Chinwo’s scholarship
Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com.

