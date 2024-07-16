Rwandans Vote as Kagame Looks Set for Fourth Presidential Term

KIGALI, July 15 (Reuters) – Rwandans headed to the polls on Monday to elect their next president, with early results indicating incumbent Paul Kagame is leading, likely securing a fourth term and extending his nearly 25-year rule over the East African nation.

Kagame faces two challengers: Frank Habineza of the Democratic Green Party and independent Philippe Mpayimana. Despite their efforts, analysts and rights groups predict Kagame’s overwhelming victory is all but certain.

Kagame, who has received over 93% of the vote in the last three elections, has been praised by Western and regional leaders for ending the 1994 genocide and developing Rwanda’s economy. Rwandans are also voting for members of the lower house of parliament, with provisional results expected by July 20. Polling stations were open until 3 p.m. (1300 GMT).

The National Electoral Commission reported a voter turnout of 98% among the 9 million registered voters. As of 2017 GMT, Kagame was leading with 99.15% of the votes counted.

Human Rights Watch and other organizations have accused the Rwandan government of suppressing journalists, opposition figures, and civil society groups. Kagame has dismissed these allegations, presenting himself as the candidate of stability.

Kagame’s reelection could bring political stability to his region but will also attract global scrutiny due to accusations of human rights abuses and alleged support for rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo, which he denies.

At the Rwandexco polling center in Kigali, voter Barimukije Pheneas expressed satisfaction with the voting process and support for Kagame. “We voted smoothly without any crowding, and we are happy,” he said. “I voted for Paul Kagame because he has achieved a lot for us; he united us.”

Motorcycle taxi driver Karangwa Vedaste described the voting as calm and peaceful but chose to keep his vote confidential. “I voted for a leader I trust. The one I voted for is a secret in my heart. We will share it when he wins,” Vedaste said.

The electoral commission barred eight other candidates from running, including Kagame’s most vocal critics, citing issues like missing or incomplete registration documents.

Democratic Green Party candidate Habineza, whose deputy was found dead before the 2010 vote, noted progress in the election process. “We toured the entire country, and wherever we went, people welcomed us warmly. They gave us gifts and assured us they would vote for us,” Habineza said after voting. “We have to maintain this momentum and not regress.”

Independent candidate Mpayimana expressed confidence after voting. “We are confident, each of us is confident, it’s half and half,” he said.

The U.S. State Department recognizes Rwanda’s progress in developing government institutions, economic development, security, and reconciliation while supporting efforts to increase democratic participation and enhance civil and political rights.