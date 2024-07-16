Over 100 undergraduates benefit from Mercy Chinwo’s scholarship

July 16, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo and her husband, Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa have offered full scholarships to 100 undergraduates of the University of Calabar through the Mercyisblessed Foundation.

The couple announced the gesture before a crowd of elated students during their tour of the university on Friday, July 12, 2024, according to a statement on Monday by her management.

The scholarship entails full payment of school fees and other compliments that foster stability in learning for indigent but deservingly bright students of the university.

Reacting, the singer said the scholarship was a token of giveback to a society that raised her.

“Port Harcourt is home to me any day. The memories are fresh of a city where I dared to dream and hope for a purposeful life. I thank the Lord for His work in me and through me so far. The scholarship is to inspire students that their dreams and ambitions are valid and not to give up because there is a God who has ‘Excess Love’,” she said.

According to her, the scholarship is with immediate effect.

She added that the criteria for selection and other modalities to shortlist eligible candidates would be communicated through appropriate channels.(www.naija247news.com).