Nigerian Singer Wizkid celebrates 34th birthday

July 16, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian singer and songwriter Wizkid triggered reactions on social media as he marked his 34th birthday with his wife, friends, and well-wishers in a fresh video making waves online.

In the video, Wizkid, alongside his wife and others, can be seen at an unnamed location.

They all sang “Happy Birthday” to the singer, and minutes later, Wizkid burst into laughter over the beautiful moment as he looked at his birthday cake.

The singer and his wife can also be seen having a nice time together with a splendid meal to mark the birthday anniversary.

As the video of the event made its way online, concerned individuals stormed the comment section of the post to share their thoughts and celebrate the singer. (www.naija247news.com).