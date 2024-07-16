Menu
Nigerian Singer Wizkid celebrates 34th birthday

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 16, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian singer and songwriter Wizkid triggered reactions on social media as he marked his 34th birthday with his wife, friends, and well-wishers in a fresh video making waves online.

In the video, Wizkid, alongside his wife and others, can be seen at an unnamed location.

They all sang “Happy Birthday” to the singer, and minutes later, Wizkid burst into laughter over the beautiful moment as he looked at his birthday cake.

The singer and his wife can also be seen having a nice time together with a splendid meal to mark the birthday anniversary.

As the video of the event made its way online, concerned individuals stormed the comment section of the post to share their thoughts and celebrate the singer. (www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

