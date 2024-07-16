NECO releases 2024 examination results for Unity schools

July 16, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Federal Government has released the 2024 National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) results for admissions into JSS1 of the Federal Unity Colleges.

The Minister of State for Education, Dr Yusuf Sununu, who announced the results at a news conference in Abuja on Tuesday, said one candidate scored the highest mark of 203 in the examination.

Sununu said that of the 71,291 candidates who registered for the exams, 66,931 sat for the examination, while 4,360 were absent.

“Out of the maximum obtainable score of 210, one candidate obtained the highest score of 203, while 13 candidates obtained the lowest score of one.

“This year, an unprecedented number of 52 candidates (two candidates from Lagos State and 50 candidates from Rivers State) were involved in examination malpractice.

“For the examination conducted for the Federal Government Academy (FGA), 2,649 candidates registered for the examination, 2,336 candidates sat for the examination, while 313 candidates were absent.

“The highest score for this examination is 180 while the lowest is five,” he said.

The minister said that the admission criteria for selection of qualified candidates into Federal Unity Colleges remained the same.

According to him, admission requirements are 60 per cent merit, 30 per cent equality of state and 10 per cent exigency.

He therefore charged the Senior Secondary Education Department in the ministry to ensure that all admission processes were concluded timely, and it should be done in line with the above criteria.

“As you are all aware, it is a common knowledge that our Federal Unity Colleges have become the first port of call for most parents in the country.

“I want to assure all Nigerian parents that government will continue to do her best to improve on infrastructural development, feeding and teacher quality for effective teaching and learning in our colleges,” he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NCEE was conducted in Nigeria, Benin Republic and Togo on June 1, 2024. (NAN)