IX Africa Launches Kenya’s First Hyperscale Data Centre in Partnership with Schneider Electric

July 16,2024.

Electric to provide the power train solution including power protection and distribution equipment, together with transformers, MV and LV switchgear, and a basic BMS for monitoring the solution.

Schneider Electric worked with local consultants Prisma Techniques to ensure that the power train solution met the objectives of the design provided by FutureTech on behalf of IXAfrica. The equipment is engineered to meet IEC standards as well as local requirements imposed by the nature of Kenya’s national grid, and environmental considerations such as weather conditions and Nairobi’s high altitude.

The new data centre is ‘EcoStruxure-ready’, with components of the installed EcoStruxure for Data Centers platform solution including:

Galaxy VX modular 3-phase UPS with Lion PDUs

LV and MV Switchgear

According to Ifeanyi Odoh, Schneider Electric Country President in East Africa, “The solutions provided by Schneider Electric are engineered to support N+1 redundancy with four independent power trains, meeting IXAfrica’s immediate and long-term objectives, including design 1.25 PUE across the campus, as well as a 99.999% uptime guarantee”.

With the power grid creating stability challenges as it introduces more power from renewable sources, the use of back-up lithium-ion batteries in conjunction with the Galaxy VX UPS provides a formidable solution to some of the challenges associated with intermittency or variability of supply.

Sustainability by Design

With NBOX1 designed and built as a ‘Data Centre of the Future’, Schneider Electric EcoStruxure for Data Centers and its supporting solutions not only enable the highest levels of data centre performance, resilience and resource efficiency, but also support IXAfrica’s sustainability ambitions through energy savings and lowered CO2 emissions.

Mouna Essa Egh, Secure Power Vice President for Middle East & Africa also highlighted Schneider Electric’s commitment to pioneering sustainable solutions for data centres: “We believe that sustainable practices are essential for the future of data centres, and we are proud to partner with organizations like IXAfrica to create environmentally conscious and innovative digital habitats for the evolving technological landscape.”

Snehar Shah added: “We have a very strategic relationship with Schneider Electric – in fact, our new Nairobi campus site is built on land formerly part of Schneider’s complex, and the power engineering for the site was designed by Schneider’s local partners. NBOX1 is sustainable by design, and our goal is to ‘Keep it Africa’ – our switchgear and panelware were all manufactured by Schneider Electric on our own doorstep.”

He concluded: “We’re delighted to partner with Schneider Electric, a company that not only shares our ethos and passion for the environment, but is also committed to ensuring that IXAfrica and its clients meet their operational and sustainability goals.”

