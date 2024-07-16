Home Education Governor Sanwo-Olu Gifts Lagos Corps Members 100,000 Each

Governor Sanwo-Olu Gifts Lagos Corps Members 100,000 Each

By
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
-

July 16, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has announced a farewell gift of N100,000 for each Corps member departing the camp and a sum of N100 million for the NYSC support staff.

This pledge was made during his address as the special guest of honour at the NYSC Passing-Out Parade/Closing Ceremony for the 2024 Batch ‘B’ Stream I Corps Members, held at the NYSC Orientation Camp in Iyana Ipaja on Tuesday.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also announced a N5bn pledge towards the construction of a permanent site for the National Youth Service Corps Orientation Camp in the state.

He said, “This year alone I will be putting available a total of 5bn that will be used to start the full development of the permanent site for NYSC.

“For this batch we have 4254 and with all sense of responsibility and because you have been very hardworking, each and everyone of you will go home with a N100,000, the money will be made available into your accounts by next week and your directors will credit your account.” (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous articleScammers hack Osun governor Adeleke’s phone
Next articleChinedu Ikedieze celebrates wife on her birthday
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
https://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.
Twitter

RELATED ARTICLES

©
× How can I help you?