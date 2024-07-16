Governor Sanwo-Olu Gifts Lagos Corps Members 100,000 Each

July 16, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has announced a farewell gift of N100,000 for each Corps member departing the camp and a sum of N100 million for the NYSC support staff.

This pledge was made during his address as the special guest of honour at the NYSC Passing-Out Parade/Closing Ceremony for the 2024 Batch ‘B’ Stream I Corps Members, held at the NYSC Orientation Camp in Iyana Ipaja on Tuesday.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also announced a N5bn pledge towards the construction of a permanent site for the National Youth Service Corps Orientation Camp in the state.

He said, “This year alone I will be putting available a total of 5bn that will be used to start the full development of the permanent site for NYSC.

“For this batch we have 4254 and with all sense of responsibility and because you have been very hardworking, each and everyone of you will go home with a N100,000, the money will be made available into your accounts by next week and your directors will credit your account.” (www.naija247news.com).