Dangote Refinery to Begin Local Petrol Supply in August, Eyes Stock Market Listing

The Dangote Refinery has announced that it will commence petrol supply in August, deviating from its previously stated timelines.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a statement released on Sunday, the company confirmed that the project is now fully operational. In June, Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest person, had mentioned a minor delay, pushing the commencement of petrol supply to July, after initially planning to start production in June.

Devakumar Edwin, Vice-President of Oil and Gas at Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), reiterated on July 8 that the refinery was on track to start petrol production within the month. However, the latest report indicates a slight shift in the timeline.

“Successful completion of the trial run in January 2024. Refined and intermediate products include polypropylene, naphtha, RCO, gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel,” the company stated. “Steady state production phase commenced in March 2024. Ramping up production to reach 500 kbpd (15 crude cargoes a month) by next August, 550 kbpd by the end of the year, and 650 kbpd by Q1 2025. Gasoline production to commence in July with sales from August.”

On June 4, Dangote mentioned that some international oil companies (IOCs) were facing challenges in supplying crude to the Dangote Petroleum Refinery. The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission intervened on July 11, securing an agreement with producers to supply crude oil to domestic refineries at market prices.

Listing Plans for Q1 2025

Speaking to journalists on Sunday, Dangote revealed plans to list the highly anticipated refinery and fertilizer plants on the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) by the first quarter of 2025.

He highlighted that the conglomerate has invested $20 billion in the refinery and $2.5 billion in the fertilizer plant. The decision to list these subsidiaries aims to expand the investor base and unlock additional value for shareholders.