Cholera crisis: Nigeria’s case fatality rate drops to 2.9%

July 16, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigeria has shown a promising decline in its cholera case fatality rate (CFR), dropping to 2.9 per cent amid ongoing efforts to combat the deadly disease.

The latest data via the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), website stated that as of week 27, the country reported a total of 2,809 suspected cases across 33 states, resulting in 82 deaths.

The News Agency, reports that as of June 24, the country’s announced a state of emergency on cholera because of a case fatality rate of 3.5 per cent—well above the national expected average of one per cent—the situation was dire.

Cholera is a severe diarrheal illness caused by the bacterium *Vibrio cholerae*. The disease remains a significant health challenge, especially in regions with inadequate sanitation and clean water access.

Understanding the transmission mechanism of cholera is crucial in curbing its spread and implementing effective prevention measures.

The agency said that this marked a notable improvement compared to previous years, reflecting a five per cent reduction in cumulative deaths and a seven per cent decrease in suspected cases from the same period in 2023.

“The epidemiological data highlights Lagos State as the hardest hit, with 1,560 cases accounting for 56 per cent of all reported cases nationwide.

“Notably, Lagos Island Local Government Area alone reported 295 cases, underscoring localised challenges within urban centres.

“Lagos Island LGA (295 cases) in Lagos State accounts for 11 per cent of all suspected cases reported in the country,” it said.

It said that other States; Bayelsa (476 cases), Ebonyi (110), Abia (109), Katsina (88 cases), Zamfara (64 cases), Delta (64 cases), Bauchi (54 cases), Cross River (43 cases), Rivers (37 cases), Imo (28), and Ogun (21).

Among others were Nasarawa (19 cases), Kano (18), Ondo (17 cases), Oyo (15), Niger (15), Osun (11 cases) and Akwa Ibom (10) account for 42.7 per cent of the suspected cases this year.

The Public Health Agency continues to emphasise multi-sectoral efforts through the National Cholera Technical Working Group (TWG), which monitors and coordinates responses across affected states.

“Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) and stool culture tests have been pivotal in diagnosing and managing cases, with 12 RDTs yielding four positive results and 15 stool culture tests confirming two positive cases during Week 27,” it said.

Demographically, it said that children under five years old remain the most vulnerable group, followed by individuals aged 25-34 years.

The NCDC said that the distribution of cases shows a slight male predominance, with 53 per cent of cases compared to 47 per cent female.

Despite progress, it said that challenges persist, necessitating sustained efforts in healthcare infrastructure, public health education, and community engagement to curb the spread of cholera.(www.naija247news.com).