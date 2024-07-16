Chinedu Ikedieze celebrates wife on her birthday

July 16, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nollywood actor Chinedu Ikedieze popularly known as Aki has taken to social media to celebrate his wife and soulmate on her birthday.

The actor, who recently celebrated the birth of a bouncing baby boy, wrote a heartfelt message to his wife and mother of their three children on her birthday.

Describing her as his world, he celebrated their incredible journey together and appreciated her for being an amazing partner, best friend, and soulmate.

His words: “My world…my love 🥰! On this special day, I want to celebrate not only your birthday but the incredible journey we’ve been on together. You have blessed our lives with two beautiful girls who light up our world, and now, we have been gifted with a precious baby boy. Watching you embrace motherhood with such grace and strength fills me with awe. You are the heart of our family, the rock we all lean on. Your love and dedication to me and our children are unparalleled, and I am endlessly grateful for the life we are building together! As we welcome our son, CHIDUBEM IVAN CHINEDU IKEDIEZE (CiCi) into this world, I am reminded of the boundless love and joy you bring into my life. You are my partner, my best friend, and the love of my life. On this special birthday, I hope you feel the immense tenderness and appreciation that surrounds you, the unbreakable bond and the love that radiates within us. Happy Birthday babym, my angel, my sweetheart ❤️🥰☺️💕💞💝. Here’s to many more years of laughter, love, and beautiful memories. Happy birthday to my soulmate @iammsp1 ☺️❤️😘🤗💞”(www.naija247news.com).