BII Grants $50M to Access Bank in $295M Loan to Support Nigerian SMEs

BII Commits $50 Million to Access Bank as Part of $295 Million Loan Package to Boost SMEs in Nigeria

British International Investment (BII), the UK’s development finance institution and impact investor, has announced a $50 million commitment to Access Bank. This funding is part of a larger $295 million loan package led by FMO, the Dutch Entrepreneurial Development Bank. The capital infusion aims to bolster Access Bank’s financial base, enabling it to support underserved Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), particularly those led by women and youth, by providing much-needed working capital and financial resilience amid Nigeria’s severe economic challenges.

Access Bank, one of Nigeria’s largest banks, is dedicated to empowering businesses through funding, capacity building, and networking opportunities. Since 2018, BII has actively invested in the bank, supporting its ambitious expansion plans across Africa.

In Nigeria, nearly 40 million Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) constitute 86% of employment and contribute 50% to the GDP. Despite their critical role in the economy, many SMEs struggle to access finance. The new commitment from BII will enhance Access Bank’s capital reserves, providing crucial working capital and financing to Nigerian SMEs across various sectors, including agriculture. This initiative aims to stimulate business growth, create jobs, and deepen financial inclusion in Africa’s most populous country.

Jonny Baxter, British Deputy High Commissioner, emphasized the community-wide benefits of empowering smaller businesses and women entrepreneurs. He noted, “The UK is providing new support with Access Bank to help businesses in underserved communities access finance to scale up their operations, create jobs, and grow the economy. This commitment underscores our dedication to deepening economic cooperation with the Nigerian Government.”

Benson Adenuga, Head of Office and Coverage Director, Nigeria at BII, stated, “As a counter-cyclical investor, we are proud to deepen our partnership with Access Bank to accelerate Nigeria’s recovery and empower businesses playing a pivotal role in job creation, innovation, and economic diversification. Supporting SMEs, including those led by women and youth, ensures a more inclusive and sustainable future for Nigeria.”

Roosevelt Ogbonna, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank Plc, celebrated the significant milestone in their partnership with FMO. He remarked, “This monumental syndicate Tier II Facility agreement underscores the deep-rooted trust and synergy between our institutions. This facility not only enhances our capital reserves but also strengthens Africa’s trade capabilities and export potential, aligning with Access Bank’s mission to drive progress and development throughout the continent and beyond.”

In addition to FMO and BII, the loan package includes contributions from seven other development finance institutions (DFIs) and impact investors: BIO, Blue Orchard, FinDev Canada, FinnFund, Norfund, Oikocredit, and Swedfund.

This commitment aligns with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals 5 and 8, focusing on Gender Equality, Decent Work, and Economic Growth.