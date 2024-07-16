Menu
Search
Subscribe
Economy

AfDB’s sovereign portfolio retains top spot in 2024

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 16, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Publish What You Fund, the global campaign for aid and development transparency, has again named the African Development Bank’s (AfDB) sovereign portfolio as the most transparent.

The bank, in a statement on Tuesday, said its portfolio emerged first out of 50 global development institutions with a top score of 98.8 in its 2024 Aid Transparency Index.

“The Bank’s sovereign portfolio climbed four places in the ranking in 2022 to top the Index, setting the standard for high-quality data publication.

” For a second time running, the result highlights the Bank’s continued effort and prioritisation of good quality data publication.

“The Aid Transparency Index has tracked the transparency of the largest international aid organisations over the last 12 years,” it said.

The News Agency reports that the 2024 Index assessed six sovereign (public sector) portfolios and six non-sovereign (private sector) portfolios of development finance institutions (DFIs).

The sovereign portfolios of development finance institutions occupy three of the top five positions in the ranking with AfDB coming first, the InterAmerican Development Bank (IDB) second and World Bank International Development Association fourth.

The statement quoted the AfDB President Akinwumi Adesina, as expressing delight at the recognition.

“It is a testament once again to the commitment of the Bank’s board, management, and staff to continuously improve the disclosure of aid flows by providing consistent, high-quality, and easily accessible data.

“This achievement is especially significant given the new, more rigorous assessment standards and transparency requirements for development financial institutions.

“The rating of our sovereign portfolio as the most transparent development organisation in the world for the second consecutive time, is simply extraordinary.

” I commend Publish What You Fund for the vital and much needed work it does, in making aid and development efforts more transparent and effective,” Adesina said.

The Chief Executive Officer, Publish What You Fund, Gary Forster, said the AfDB’s stride demonstrated its commitment to publishing very good, high-quality data about its activities.

He commended the bank for detailed publication of its project objectives, impact appraisal documents, environmental studies and evaluation reports, totalling over 29 documents in both French and English.

“We congratulate the AfDB as it continues to lead the Aid Transparency Index with its sovereign portfolio.

“This is the result of a persistent focus on transparency, meaningful involvement with the Aid Transparency Index process, and pro-active engagement with the IATI community.

“AfDB has demonstrated that progress can be made swiftly and effectively by adhering to best practices and ensuring the availability of information,” he said.

According to Forster, the bank’s desire to provide useful and timely data does not end with what we measure in the Index.

He said :”This year’s Index focuses on the prominence of development finance institutions as vehicles for international aid.

“The ongoing Multilateral Development Bank (MDB) reform agenda promises to increase resources, allow higher risk investments, streamline business processes and improve coordination between banks.

“In most cases the growth of the banks will be from greater borrowing on the capital markets rather than use of aid money.”

The AfDB’s non-sovereign portfolio was assessed for the second time and separately in the 2024 Index.

Its non-sovereign portfolio ranked 13th among the 50 global development institutions under comparison. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Access Bank raises N442.5bn capital through FMO syndicate Tier II facility
Next article
BII Grants $50M to Access Bank in $295M Loan to Support Nigerian SMEs
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

FG, States, LGs share N1.35trn June 2024 revenue

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 16, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC),...

BII Grants $50M to Access Bank in $295M Loan to Support Nigerian SMEs

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
BII Commits $50 Million to Access Bank as Part...

Access Bank raises N442.5bn capital through FMO syndicate Tier II facility

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Access Bank Plc has signed a...

IX Africa Launches Kenya’s First Hyperscale Data Centre in Partnership with Schneider Electric

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
July 16,2024. Electric to provide the power train solution including...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

FG, States, LGs share N1.35trn June 2024 revenue

Nigeria 0
July 16, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC),...

BII Grants $50M to Access Bank in $295M Loan to Support Nigerian SMEs

Banks & Finance 0
BII Commits $50 Million to Access Bank as Part...

Access Bank raises N442.5bn capital through FMO syndicate Tier II facility

Banks & Finance 0
July 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Access Bank Plc has signed a...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

FG, States, LGs share N1.35trn June 2024 revenue

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?