Wizkid nominated for 7 categories at Africa Arts Entertainments Award

July 15, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Afrobeat star Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, is set to add to his already impressive collection of awards as he has received 7 nominations for the prestigious Africa Arts Entertainments Award (AAEA).

The awards aim to recognize and celebrate the achievements of music artists across the African continent.

Fans of the Grammy-winning artist are buzzing with excitement as Wizkid competes in several prominent categories, including AAEA Continental Artist of the Year and AAEA Best Continental Male Artist.

He is also nominated for Continental Album/EP of the Year for his project “S2,” along with honors for his collaborations and singles: Best Continental Intl Feature for “Work Me Out,” Best Continental Afro Rap Fusion Hitfor “IDK,” Best Continental Afro RnB Hit for “Money & Love,” and Best Continental Afro RnB Hit for “Ebelebe.”

The award ceremony is scheduled to take place on August 17, 2024, in Kenya.(www.naija247news.com).