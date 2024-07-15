Trump officially nominated for president, picks Senator J.D. Vance as running mate

Trump Chooses Vance as Vice Presidential Nominee Amid Milwaukee Convention

MILWAUKEE, July 15 (Reuters) – On Monday, former President Donald Trump selected Ohio U.S. Senator J.D. Vance as his vice-presidential running mate. This announcement coincided with the Republican Party officially nominating Trump to run again for the White House at the start of their national convention in Milwaukee.

“As Vice President, J.D. will continue to fight for our Constitution, stand with our Troops, and will do everything he can to help me MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

The four-day convention, held in downtown Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum, commenced two days after Trump narrowly survived an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania. This event came shortly after he secured a significant legal victory, with a federal judge dismissing one of his criminal prosecutions. Trump is expected to formally accept the party’s nomination in a prime-time address on Thursday, setting the stage for a rematch with Democratic President Joe Biden in the November 5 election.

Vance, 39, initially a fierce critic of Trump in 2016, has since become one of his staunchest supporters, endorsing Trump’s false claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 election. Trump, 78, and Biden, 81, are engaged in a tight race according to opinion polls. Trump has not committed to accepting the election results if he were to lose.

Following the assassination attempt, Trump indicated that he is revising his acceptance speech to focus on national unity rather than his differences with Biden. “This is a chance to bring the whole country, even the whole world, together. The speech will be a lot different, a lot different than it would’ve been two days ago,” Trump told the Washington Examiner. The would-be assassin’s bullet clipped Trump’s right ear but caused no major harm.

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon dismissed federal charges against Trump for retaining classified documents after leaving the White House. This was the latest in a series of legal victories for Trump, who is scheduled to be sentenced in New York in September for attempting to cover up a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels in the weeks before his 2016 election victory.

Trump’s other two indictments on federal charges in Washington and state charges in Georgia, both related to his efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat, are facing delays. These cases could be significantly impacted by a July ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court granting Trump immunity for many of his official acts as president.

“This dismissal of the Lawless Indictment in Florida should be just the first step, followed quickly by the dismissal of ALL the Witch Hunts,” Trump said on his Truth Social site on Monday, also referencing the prosecutions of hundreds of his supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

NO PLACE FOR VIOLENCE

In the wake of the assassination attempt, Biden has called for a reduction in political violence. “There is no place in America for this kind of violence, for any violence ever. Period. No exceptions. We can’t allow this violence to be normalized,” Biden said in a televised address from the White House on Sunday.

The shooting has significantly altered the dynamics of the presidential campaign, which had been focused on whether Biden should withdraw due to concerns about his age and acuity following a faltering June 27 debate performance. Nearly two dozen of Biden’s fellow Democrats in Congress have urged him to end his reelection bid to allow the party to choose another candidate.

This week’s focus will be on Trump. Having consolidated party control, Trump could use this opportunity to deliver a unifying message or depict a nation under siege by a corrupt leftist elite, as he has done in previous campaign speeches. Trump has often used violent rhetoric, labeling his perceived enemies as “vermin” and “fascists” and accusing Biden of conspiring to undermine the U.S. by encouraging illegal immigration.

Biden has warned that a Trump victory would erode U.S. democracy. Some Republicans believe these comments contributed to the conditions leading to the shooting. Investigators have been unable to identify an ideology that may have motivated 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks to shoot at Trump from a rooftop outside a campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania. Although Trump escaped serious injury, a supporter was killed.

The FBI announced on Monday that it had gained access to Crooks’ phone and was analyzing his electronic devices. Biden has ordered an independent review of how the gunman, who was shot dead by agents, came so close to killing Trump. Congressional investigators are also set to question the head of the U.S. Secret Service, responsible for protecting the former president.

Republicans attending the convention indicated they were not inclined to reconsider their opposition to firearms restrictions. “If someone runs someone over with a car, they don’t ban cars,” said Melanie Collette, a delegate from New Jersey. “If someone stabs somebody, they don’t ban knives.”