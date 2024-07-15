Trump narrows vice presidential field, with Burgum and Rubio out

Trump Narrows Down VP Choices as Republican National Convention Kicks Off

MILWAUKEE, July 15 (Reuters) – Donald Trump has narrowed his list of potential vice presidential picks, with two leading contenders being informed they are no longer in the running, sources said on Monday. This announcement comes just as the 2024 Republican National Convention begins, two days after Trump survived an assassination attempt.

Sources indicated that North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum and U.S. Senator Marco Rubio were told they would not be selected. This leaves U.S. Senator J.D. Vance as a top contender, though Trump may opt for a surprise pick not previously mentioned.

Republicans are set to nominate their candidate at around 4:30 p.m. ET (2030 GMT). Earlier in the day, Trump received a significant legal victory when a federal judge dismissed one of his criminal prosecutions. U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon ruled that the prosecutor who charged Trump with mishandling classified documents was unlawfully appointed.

Trump is expected to formally accept the party’s nomination on Thursday to challenge Democratic President Joe Biden in the November 5 election. Polls show a tight race between Trump, 78, and Biden, 81. Trump continues to assert, without evidence, that his 2020 loss to Biden was due to widespread fraud and has not committed to accepting the election results if he loses.

Following the assassination attempt, Trump stated he is revising his acceptance speech to focus on national unity. “This is a chance to bring the whole country, even the whole world, together. The speech will be a lot different than it would’ve been two days ago,” Trump told the Washington Examiner. The assassin’s bullet grazed Trump’s right ear but caused no serious harm.

Trump has called for the dismissal of his other prosecutions, which include a federal case in Washington and a state case in Georgia related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. These cases might be impacted by a July 1 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that he has immunity for many actions taken as president. Additionally, Trump is due to be sentenced in New York in September for attempting to cover up a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels before his 2016 election victory.

“This dismissal of the Lawless Indictment in Florida should be just the first step, followed quickly by the dismissal of ALL the Witch Hunts,” Trump said on his Truth Social site on Monday, also referencing the prosecutions of hundreds of his supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Calls for Peace and Unity:

President Biden has called for a reduction in political violence, stating, “There is no place in America for this kind of violence, for any violence ever. Period. No exceptions. We can’t allow this violence to be normalized,” in a televised address from the White House on Sunday.

The recent shooting has shifted the focus of the presidential campaign, which had been centered on Biden’s age and acuity following a lackluster debate performance on June 27. Nearly two dozen Democrats in Congress have urged Biden to end his reelection bid and allow the party to choose a new candidate.

Convention Focus:

The attention this week will be on Trump. He has the opportunity to deliver a unifying message or emphasize a narrative of a nation under siege by a corrupt leftist elite. Trump has often used inflammatory rhetoric in his campaign speeches, calling his perceived enemies “vermin” and “fascists,” and accusing Biden, without evidence, of a conspiracy to undermine the United States by promoting illegal immigration.

Biden has warned that a Trump victory could erode U.S. democracy. Some Republicans argue that such comments have contributed to the conditions for the assassination attempt.

Investigators have not identified an ideology motivating the 20-year-old gunman, Thomas Matthew Crooks, who shot at Trump from a rooftop outside a campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania. Although Trump was not seriously injured, a supporter was killed. Biden has ordered an independent review of the incident, and congressional investigators are set to question the head of the U.S. Secret Service about the breach in security.

Republicans at the convention have shown little inclination to reassess their opposition to firearm restrictions. “If someone runs someone over with a car, they don’t ban cars,” said Melanie Collette, a delegate from New Jersey. “If someone stabs somebody, they don’t ban knives.”