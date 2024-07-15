Trump Florida criminal case dismissed, vice presidential pick imminent

Judge Dismisses Trump’s Criminal Case Ahead of VP Announcement

MILWAUKEE, July 15 (Reuters) – A U.S. judge dismissed one of Donald Trump’s criminal cases on Monday, providing a significant legal victory for the Republican presidential candidate just hours before he was set to announce his vice presidential running mate.

The ruling by U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon, who was appointed by Trump, came two days after an assassination attempt on Trump at a Pennsylvania campaign rally. The gunman’s motive remains unknown.

Judge Cannon ruled that the prosecutor who charged Trump with mishandling classified documents was unlawfully appointed to his position.

Trump is expected to formally announce his vice presidential pick at the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. A source, speaking on condition of anonymity, indicated that the announcement could come before the candidate’s formal nomination around 4:30 p.m. ET (2030 GMT).

Leading contenders for the vice presidential slot include Ohio U.S. Senator J.D. Vance, Florida U.S. Senator Marco Rubio, and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum. However, Rubio has reportedly been informed he will not be chosen, according to three anonymous sources.

Trump, 78, is set to accept the party’s nomination on Thursday, positioning him against Democratic President Joe Biden in the November 5 election. Opinion polls suggest a tight rematch between Trump and Biden, 81. Trump continues to falsely claim that his 2020 election loss was due to widespread fraud and has not committed to accepting the 2024 results if he loses.

In light of the assassination attempt, Trump stated that he would revise his acceptance speech to emphasize national unity. “This is a chance to bring the whole country, even the whole world, together,” Trump told the Washington Examiner. The bullet from the would-be assassin clipped Trump’s right ear but caused no major harm.

Trump called for the dismissal of his remaining prosecutions following the judge’s decision. He still faces trials for two cases related to his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results—one federal case in Washington and one state case in Georgia. Both cases could be impacted by a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling granting him immunity for many actions taken as president.

Additionally, Trump is scheduled to be sentenced in New York in September for attempting to cover up a hush money payment to Stormy Daniels before his 2016 election victory.

“This dismissal of the Lawless Indictment in Florida should be just the first step, followed quickly by the dismissal of ALL the Witch Hunts,” Trump stated on his Truth Social site, also referencing the prosecutions of his supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Biden Condemns Violence

President Biden addressed the assassination attempt, urging Americans to reject violence. “There is no place in America for this kind of violence, for any violence ever. Period. No exceptions. We can’t allow this violence to be normalized,” Biden said in a televised address from the White House on Sunday.

The shooting shifted focus from concerns about Biden’s age and performance, which had led some Democrats to call for him to step down from the re-election race.

As the Republican convention unfolds, Trump will have the spotlight, potentially using it to deliver a unifying message or to paint a dark picture of a nation under threat from a corrupt leftist elite.

Trump has often used aggressive rhetoric in his campaign speeches, labeling opponents as “vermin” and “fascists,” and accusing Biden of conspiring to undermine the U.S. by encouraging illegal immigration.

Biden has warned that a Trump victory would threaten U.S. democracy. Some Republicans claim these statements contributed to the conditions for the shooting.

Investigators have not identified an ideology that may have driven 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks to shoot at Trump. Although Trump was not seriously injured, a supporter was killed.

Biden ordered an independent review of the security breach, and congressional investigators will question the head of the U.S. Secret Service about the incident.

Despite the attack, Republicans at the convention were not inclined to reconsider their opposition to firearms restrictions. “If someone runs someone over with a car, they don’t ban cars,” said Melanie Collette, a delegate from New Jersey. “If someone stabs somebody, they don’t ban knives.”