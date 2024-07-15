Trump arrives in Milwaukee for Republican convention after assassination attempt

Biden Orders Investigation After Assassination Attempt on Trump

MILWAUKEE, July 14 (Reuters) – President Joe Biden has ordered a review of security protocols following an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, who arrived in Milwaukee on Sunday to be formally nominated as the Republican presidential candidate later this week.

The review follows an incident on Saturday in Butler, Pennsylvania, where Trump was holding a campaign rally. A 20-year-old man armed with an AR-15-style rifle fired from a rooftop, striking Trump in the right ear and causing minor injuries. One rally attendee was killed, and two others were wounded before Secret Service agents fatally shot the suspect.

The suspect, identified by the FBI as Thomas Matthew Crooks from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, acted alone. The FBI has yet to find any links to ideological motives or mental health issues. Crooks, a dietary aide at a nursing home, had a clean background check and no known history of violence.

Trump, 78, resumed his schedule, stating on Truth Social that he would not let the attack alter his plans. The Republican National Convention, where Trump will be officially nominated, begins Monday in Milwaukee. The FBI and Secret Service confirmed no known threats to the convention and no anticipated changes to security plans.

President Biden condemned the violence, urging the public to avoid making assumptions about the suspect’s motives. Biden’s campaign, previously focused on portraying Trump as a threat to democracy, temporarily suspended its political advertising.

The suspect legally purchased the weapon used in the attack, which was believed to have been bought by his father. A suspicious device found in Crooks’ vehicle was rendered safe by bomb technicians.

The rally attendee killed was Corey Comperatore, 50, of Sarver, Pennsylvania, who died protecting his family. Two others, David Dutch and James Copenhaver, are in stable condition.

The Secret Service defended its security measures, noting the shots were fired from outside the secured area. The agency had recently enhanced Trump’s security detail.

The incident marks the first attempted assassination of a U.S. president or major party presidential candidate since 1981. The attack underscores rising concerns about political violence in the U.S., with recent polls indicating widespread public fear of election-related violence.

In response to the attack, the Republican-led U.S. House Oversight Committee has summoned Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle to testify on July 22.