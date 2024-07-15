Menu
Search
Subscribe
Economy

Suspected serial killer arrested after bodies discovered in Kenya quarry

By: By Naija247news

Date:

NAIROBI, July 15 (Reuters) – A suspected serial killer has been arrested in Kenya following the discovery of several bodies at a quarry in Nairobi, with police saying on Monday he had confessed to killing 42 women including his wife.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Police said Collins Jumaisi, a 33-year-old man living near the quarry in Mukuru neighbourhood in the south of the capital, was arrested early on Monday.

The acting head of police, Douglas Kanja Kirocho, said nine bodies had been recovered so far from the quarry.

A car bomb exploded in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu on Sunday evening outside a restaurant where people had gathered to watch the Euro 2024 final.

“It is crystallising that we are dealing with a serial killer, a psychopathic serial killer who has no respect for human life,” said Amin Mohamed, the head of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.
Jumaisi confessed that he lured and killed 42 women and dumped their remains at the quarry, Mohamed said.

The murders stretch back to 2022, starting with Jumaisi’s wife, with the most recent on July 11, Mohamed said in the televised statement.

At Jumaisi’s home, police said they found several mobile phones, identity cards, a machete they believed was used to cut up the victims, industrial rubber gloves, rolls of sellotape and a dozen nylon sacks similar to those in which the victims were found.

Huge crowds gathered to watch the remains, many of which were dismembered, being retrieved from the quarry over the weekend, with some engaging in running battles with police.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Many local residents have been angered by rumours that the bodies were linked to alleged abductions of young protesters by security forces during recent street demonstrations.

The police have so far given no indication that the remains found are anything to do with the protests.

A government spokesperson shared a police statement on X on Friday saying that the authorities were analysing samples to identify the deceased and that investigations were under way.

An activist with the Mukuru Community Justice Centre rights group said most of the remains were decomposed, indicating they had been there for some time.

Earlier this month President William Ruto said reports of abductions by state agents were regrettable and that any officers found responsible would be held to account. Kenya’s police chief Japhet Koome resigned on Friday.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria’s Inflation Hits 28-Year High in June, May Have Peaked
Next article
Car Bomb Explosion in Mogadishu Kills Five, Injures 20
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

FG Distributes 20 Trucks of Rice to 36 states and FCT

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Government says it has...

Trump narrows vice presidential field, with Burgum and Rubio out

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Trump Narrows Down VP Choices as Republican National Convention...

Rwandans Head to Polls with Kagame Expected to Secure Fourth Term

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
KIGALI, July 15 (Reuters) - Rwandans turned out in...

Israel Strikes Southern and Central Gaza Amid Renewed Fighting

NAN NAN -
Key Points: Strikes target southern, central Gaza, and focus on...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

FG Distributes 20 Trucks of Rice to 36 states and FCT

Nigeria 0
July 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Government says it has...

Trump narrows vice presidential field, with Burgum and Rubio out

Geopolitics 0
Trump Narrows Down VP Choices as Republican National Convention...

Rwandans Head to Polls with Kagame Expected to Secure Fourth Term

Democracy Africa 0
KIGALI, July 15 (Reuters) - Rwandans turned out in...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

FG Distributes 20 Trucks of Rice to 36 states and FCT

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?