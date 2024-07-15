Spain Secures Record Fourth Euro Championship with Dramatic Win Over England

Spain clinched their fourth European Championship title by defeating England 2-1 in a thrilling Euro 2024 final on Sunday in Berlin. The second half was filled with drama, culminating in Spain’s victory.

Nico Williams, one of Spain’s standout players in the tournament, put La Roja ahead early in the second half with a smart finish into the bottom corner, assisted by the 17-year-old sensation Lamine Yamal.

England responded midway through the second half when Cole Palmer equalized with a brilliantly placed left-footed shot from outside the box, leveling the score at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

However, with just under five minutes remaining in regular time, Spain reclaimed the lead. Mikel Oyarzabal tapped in a precise pass from Marc Cucurella, sealing the victory and crowning a spectacular tournament for La Roja.

This triumph marks Spain’s fourth Euro title, having previously won in 1964, 2008, and 2012. For England, it was another heartbreak, following their penalty shootout loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

The match started cautiously, with both teams feeling each other out and overcoming pre-match nerves. Spain dominated possession in the opening 30 minutes but failed to create significant goal-scoring opportunities. England had the first shot on target just before halftime, a close-range effort from Phil Foden that went straight at Spanish goalkeeper Unai Simón.

Spain suffered a setback at halftime when Manchester City midfielder Rodri had to leave the field due to injury, replaced by Martín Zubimendi from Real Sociedad. Despite this, Spain took the lead two minutes after the break with Williams’ goal. At 22 years and two days old, Williams became the second youngest player to score in a Euro final.

Spain almost doubled their lead shortly after, but Dani Olmo’s effort flew wide. England struggled to regain their footing following Williams’ goal. Alvaro Morata’s chip was cleared by John Stones, and Williams narrowly missed a second goal.

England manager Gareth Southgate made a bold decision by substituting captain and all-time leading goalscorer Harry Kane for Ollie Watkins, which revitalized the team. Jude Bellingham’s shot went wide, energizing the English fans.

Spain nearly scored again through Yamal, but Jordan Pickford made a crucial save. England eventually equalized through substitute Palmer, who scored after a neat setup by Bellingham.

Spain continued to press, and with 10 minutes remaining, Yamal was denied again by Pickford. As extra time loomed, Spain found their winning goal through a flowing move finished by Oyarzabal from Cucurella’s cross, sparking wild celebrations.

England’s Declan Rice and Marc Guehi both had late chances saved and cleared, but Spain’s defense held firm. After four additional minutes, the final whistle blew, and Spain’s players celebrated with their fans in the stadium.

Ahead of the trophy presentation, Rodri was named the Euro 2024 player of the tournament, while Yamal received the young player of the tournament award. Yamal, who turned 17 just before the final, appeared in all of Spain’s matches, providing four assists and scoring one goal in the semifinal against France.

England’s wait for a major men’s international trophy extends to 58 years, having last won the World Cup in 1966.

King Charles III expressed his support for the England team on X, formerly known as Twitter, urging the players to hold their heads high and congratulating Spain on their victory.