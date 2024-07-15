Rwandans Head to Polls with Kagame Expected to Secure Fourth Term

KIGALI, July 15 (Reuters) – Rwandans turned out in large numbers on Monday to vote in the presidential election, where incumbent Paul Kagame is widely anticipated to win a fourth term, extending his nearly 25-year tenure as the leader of the East African nation.

Kagame’s challengers, Frank Habineza from the Democratic Green Party and independent Philippe Mpayimana, are hopeful for progress, but analysts and rights groups predict a decisive victory for Kagame. In the last three elections, Kagame garnered over 93% of the vote, earning accolades from Western and regional leaders for his role in ending the 1994 genocide and driving economic development.

Despite this, campaign groups such as Human Rights Watch have criticized the government for allegedly suppressing journalists, opposition members, and civil society groups ahead of the vote. Kagame has dismissed these accusations, branding himself as the candidate of stability.

Voter Sentiments:

At the Rwandexco polling center in Kigali, voter Barimukije Pheneas expressed support for Kagame, citing his achievements and unifying influence. “We voted smoothly without any crowding, and we are happy,” Pheneas said. “I voted for Paul Kagame because he has achieved a lot for us; he united us.”

Motorcycle taxi driver Karangwa Vedaste noted the calm and peaceful voting process but kept his choice confidential. “I voted for a leader I trust. The one I voted for is a secret in my heart. We will share it when he wins,” he remarked.

Electoral Environment:

The electoral commission disqualified eight other candidates, including some of Kagame’s most outspoken critics, due to issues like incomplete registration documents. Despite this, Democratic Green Party candidate Habineza reported positive reception during his campaign. “We toured the entire country, and wherever we went, people welcomed us warmly. They gave us gifts and assured us they would vote for us,” he said after voting. “We have to maintain this momentum and not regress.”

Independent candidate Mpayimana expressed confidence as well, telling journalists, “We are confident, each of us is confident, it’s half and half,” after casting his vote.

International Perspective:

The U.S. State Department acknowledges Rwanda’s advancements in governance, economic development, security, and reconciliation. It also supports Rwanda’s efforts to enhance democratic participation and respect for civil and political rights.

Additional Voting:

Besides the presidential election, Rwandans are also voting for members of the lower house of parliament. Polling stations will remain open until 3:00 PM local time (1:00 PM GMT), with provisional results expected by July 20.