Menu
Search
Subscribe
NiMets

NiMet predicts 3-day thunderstorms, rains from Monday

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 15, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted thundery and rainy weather activities from Monday to Wednesday across the country.

NiMet`s weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja, forecast morning thunderstorms over parts of Taraba, Adamawa, Zamfara, Kebbi, Katsina, Kano and Kaduna States.

According to the outlook, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Taraba, Kaduna, Yobe, Katsina, Kano, Borno, Bauchi and Jigawa states later in the day.

“In the North Central region, rains are expected over parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Niger and Nasarawa states during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms and rains are anticipated over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Kwara, Plateau and Kogi States.

“Morning drizzle and rains are anticipated over parts of Lagos, Abia, Ebonyi, Ondo, Ogun, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River; while in the afternoon and evening hours, intermittent rains are anticipated over the entire southern region,“ it said.

NiMet envisaged morning thunderstorms over Adamawa, Taraba, Kaduna, Gombe, Katsina, Kano, Bauchi, Yobe, Borno and Jigawa on Tuesday.

It predicted thunderstorms over parts of Adamawa, Taraba, Gombe, Bauchi, Yobe, Borno and Jigawa states later in the day.

“In the North central region, rains are expected over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Benue and Kogi States during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms and rains are anticipated over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau, Nasarawa, Niger, Kogi, Kwara and Benue States.

“Morning rains are anticipated over parts of Ogun, Ondo, Delta, Cross River and Akwa Ibom States; while in the afternoon and evening hours, thunderstorms and intermittent rains are anticipated over the entire Southern region,” it said.

According to NiMet, morning thunderstorms are expected over parts of Sokoto, Kebbi, and Zamfara States on Wednesday.

The agency anticipated thunderstorms over the entire region later in the day.

“In the North central region, rains are anticipated over Niger and Kwara States during morning hours.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms and rains are anticipated over parts of Plateau, Nasarawa, FCT, Kogi, Kwara and Benue States.

” Morning rains are anticipated over parts of Cross River and Akwa Ibom States; while in the afternoon/evening hours, intermittent rains are anticipated over the entire southern region,” it said.

NiMet urged the Airline operators to get updated weather reports and forecasts from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
SEC Partners AfDB to Boost Nigeria’s Green Finance Leadership
Next article
NSCDC arrests three women for pipeline vandalism and oil theft
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

NDLEA seizes US, UK, Europe-bound cocaine, opioids in Lagos

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Operatives of the National Drug Law...

NSCDC arrests three women for pipeline vandalism and oil theft

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence...

SEC Partners AfDB to Boost Nigeria’s Green Finance Leadership

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC),...

Fire Destroys Palm Kernel Factory in Ebonyi

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Fire at a Palm Kernel Factory...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

NDLEA seizes US, UK, Europe-bound cocaine, opioids in Lagos

CrimeWatch 0
July 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Operatives of the National Drug Law...

NSCDC arrests three women for pipeline vandalism and oil theft

CrimeWatch 0
July 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence...

SEC Partners AfDB to Boost Nigeria’s Green Finance Leadership

SEC Nigeria 0
July 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC),...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

NDLEA seizes US, UK, Europe-bound cocaine, opioids in Lagos

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?