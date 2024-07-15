NIMC Denies Charging in Dollar for NIN Modifications

July 15, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has debunked claims that it is charging fees in US dollars for National Identification Number (NIN) data modifications on its portal.

The agency is facing a backlash on Monday, after accusations from a social media user.

The user, with the moniker “Akwa Ibom First Son,” posted a screenshot purportedly from the NIMC website, showing fees of $20.78 for changes to birth dates, addresses, names, and phone numbers.

“Dear NIMC, can you explain to Nigerians why your website charges Nigerians in dollars?” the user wrote on X (formerly Twitter)

In response, NIMC explained that the portal does not charge in dollars and attributed the issue to the use of Virtual Private Networks.

“The use of VPNs can cause the website to detect a different location and currency,” the commission said.

To resolve the issue, NIMC advised users to turn off their VPNs and try again. If the problem persists, users can reach out to the support team for further assistance.(www.naija247news.com).