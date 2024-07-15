Menu
Search
Subscribe
Consumer Inflation & Data

Nigeria’s Inflation Rate Hits 34.19 in June -NBS

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 15, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigeria’s headline inflation rate climbed by 24 basis points to 34.19% in June, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) today. The outturn outstripped analysts estimates of 33.94% .

The pressure was broad-based as the food and core inflation baskets increased by 21 basis points and 36 basis points to 40.87% and 27.40%, respectively. In June 2024, the headline inflation rate increased to 34.19% relative to the May 2024 headline inflation rate, which was 33.95%, the statistical office said today.

NBS said the June 2024 headline inflation rate showed an increase of 0.24% points when compared to the May 2024 headline inflation rate. On a year-on-year basis, the headline inflation rate was 11.40% points higher compared to the rate recorded in June 2023, which was 22.79%.

This shows that the headline inflation rate increased year-on-year in June 2024 when compared to the same month in the preceding year 2023. Furthermore, on a month-on-month basis, the headline inflation rate was 2.31%, which was 0.17% higher than the rate recorded in May 2024 at 2.14%.

NBS said this means that in the month of June 2024, the rate of increase in the average price level is higher than the rate of increase in the average price level in May 2024.

The percentage change in the average CPI for the twelve-month period ending June 2024 over the average of the CPI for the previous twelve-month period was 30.00%, showing an 8.45% increase compared to 21.54% recorded in June 2023.

URBAN INFLATION

Urban inflation rate was 36.55%, 12.23% higher compared to the 24.33% recorded in June 2023. On a month-on-month basis, the Urban inflation rate was 2.46%, 0.11% higher compared to May 2024 when it was 2.35%.

NBS stated that the corresponding twelve-month average for the urban inflation rate was 32.08% in June 2024. This was 9.70 % points higher compared to the 22.38% reported in June 2023.

RURAL INFLATION

The Rural inflation was 32.09% on a year-on-year basis; 10.71% higher compared to the 21.37% recorded in June 2023. On a month-on-month basis, the rural inflation rate settle at 2.17%, up by 0.23% points compared to May 2024 when it printed at 1.94%.

The corresponding twelve-month average for the rural inflation rate in June 2024 was 28.15%. This was 7.39% higher compared to the 20.76% recorded in June 2023. The Food inflation rate reached 40.87% in June, which was 15.62% points higher year on year compared to 25.25% recorded in June 2023.

NBS said the rise in Food inflation on a year-on-year basis was caused by increases in prices of Millet Whole grain, Garri, Guinea corn, etc (Bread and Cereals Class), Yam.

This include surge in prices of Water Yam, Coco Yam, Groundnut Oil, Palm Oil, etc (Oil & Fats Class) and Catfish Dried, Dried Fish-Sadine, Mudfish (Fish Class), etc.

On a month-on-month basis, the food inflation rate printed at 2.55%, which shows a 0.26% increase compared to 2.28% recorded in May 2024. NBS stated that the rise in food inflation on a month-on-month basis was caused by the rise in the rate of increase in the average prices of groundnut oil, palm oil, water yam, coco yam, cassava, tobacco, catfish fresh, croaker, mudfish fresh, snail, etc

The average annual rate of food inflation for the twelve months ending June 2024 over the previous twelve-month average was 35.35%, which was an 11.31% increase from the average annual rate of change recorded in June 2023 (24.03%). (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
NDLEA seizes US, UK, Europe-bound cocaine, opioids in Lagos
Next article
GTCO Opens 9bn Shares for Subscription at N44.50
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

NIMC Denies Charging in Dollar for NIN Modifications

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC)...

Analyst faults proposed creation of livestock ministry

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Dr Ambrose Igboke, a public affairs...

‘Pure package’ – 2Baba reacts to assassination attempt on Donald Trump

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian singer, 2Baba, has insinuated that...

Wizkid nominated for 7 categories at Africa Arts Entertainments Award

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Afrobeat star Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

NIMC Denies Charging in Dollar for NIN Modifications

Nigeria 0
July 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC)...

Analyst faults proposed creation of livestock ministry

Agriculture 0
July 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Dr Ambrose Igboke, a public affairs...

‘Pure package’ – 2Baba reacts to assassination attempt on Donald Trump

Lifestyle News 0
July 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian singer, 2Baba, has insinuated that...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

NIMC Denies Charging in Dollar for NIN Modifications

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?