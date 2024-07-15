Menu
Food Inflation

Nigeria’s Inflation Hits 28-Year High in June, May Have Peaked

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

ABUJA, July 15 – Nigeria’s inflation rate surged to a 28-year high of 34.19% year-on-year in June, according to official data released on Monday. Despite this rise, some analysts believe inflation may have peaked as the effects of currency devaluation begin to subside.

June’s inflation data marks the 19th consecutive month of rising prices in Africa’s most populous country, up from 33.95% in May. This data comes just a week before the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is set to announce its next interest rate decision, following three rate hikes earlier this year.

The inflationary pressures have been driven by policies implemented by President Bola Tinubu, including significant cuts to petrol and electricity subsidies and two devaluations of the naira within a year. These reforms have exacerbated the cost-of-living crisis, severely impacting the poor and leaving millions struggling.

Labour unions recently met with President Tinubu to advocate for a new minimum wage after halting an indefinite strike last month.

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics indicated that food and non-alcoholic beverages were the largest contributors to inflation in June. Food inflation rose to 40.87% from 40.66% in May.

CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso has vowed to take all necessary measures to control inflation. David Omojomolo, an Africa economist at Capital Economics, predicts that inflation will start to decline, potentially from July, and fall below 30% by the year’s end. “This, we think, will set the stage for the CBN to start thinking about interest rate cuts in the near future,” he wrote in a research note.

In May, the central bank increased its key lending rate by 150 basis points to 26.25%. The next rate decision is scheduled for July 23.

