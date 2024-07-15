Nigerian Stock Market Dips Further, All Share Index Declines by 0.35%

July 15, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian stock market last week dropped by 0.35% as SEPLAT and other 37 stocks shed weight.

The All Share Index and Market capitalization declined by 0.35% and 0.25% to settle at 99,671.28 and N56.441 trillion from previous close of 100,022.03 and N56.581 respectively.

An aggregate of 2.77 billion units of shares were traded in 40,794 deals, valued at N54 billion.

The market breadth closed negative as 34 stocks gained against 38 stocks that declined in their share prices WoW.

TOP 10 GAINERS

Livestock Feeds led other gainers in the course of last week with 44.97% growth, closing at N2.35 from the previous close of N1.85.

ABC Transport, Eterna Oil, VITAFOAM and CAVERTON grew their share prices by 21.31%, 18.42%, 17.78% and 17.04% respectively.

Others among the top 10 gainers include: CUTIX 10.00%, LEARNAFRICA 10.00%, CADBURY 9.94%, OMATEK 9.23% and Linkage Assurance 8.57% respectively.

TOP 10 LOSERS

African Prudential led other price decliners, shedding 17.78% of its share price to close at N7.40 from the previous close of N9.00.

PZ, THOMASWYAT, CWG and TANTALIZER shed 10.00%, 10.00%, 9.80% and 9.62% respectively.

Other price decliners include: TRANSCORP (8.95%), CHAMS (8.82%), Ikeja Hotel (8.63%), GUINNESS (7.14%) and Champion Breweries (6.99%) respectively.(www.naija247news.com).