Nigeria and UAE Agree to Resume Travel, Visa Issuance

ABUJA, July 15 – Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates have reached an agreement to resume travel between the two countries, Nigeria’s Information Minister Mohammed Idris announced on Monday.

The UAE had stopped issuing visas to Nigerians in 2022 after Dubai’s Emirates Airline suspended flights due to difficulties in repatriating funds from Nigeria. However, Nigeria’s central bank has since cleared a backlog of approximately $137 million in foreign exchange owed to international airlines.

The new agreement includes the resumption of visa issuance for Nigerian passport holders traveling to the UAE, effective immediately. “This agreement includes updated controls and conditions to facilitate obtaining a UAE visa,” Idris stated.

Emirates Airline also announced plans to resume its flight schedule to Nigeria in October, ending a nearly two-year suspension of flights.