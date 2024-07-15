Menu
Search
Subscribe
Aviation

Nigeria and UAE Agree to Resume Travel, Visa Issuance

By: Babatunde Akinsola

Date:

ABUJA, July 15 – Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates have reached an agreement to resume travel between the two countries, Nigeria’s Information Minister Mohammed Idris announced on Monday.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The UAE had stopped issuing visas to Nigerians in 2022 after Dubai’s Emirates Airline suspended flights due to difficulties in repatriating funds from Nigeria. However, Nigeria’s central bank has since cleared a backlog of approximately $137 million in foreign exchange owed to international airlines.

The new agreement includes the resumption of visa issuance for Nigerian passport holders traveling to the UAE, effective immediately. “This agreement includes updated controls and conditions to facilitate obtaining a UAE visa,” Idris stated.

Emirates Airline also announced plans to resume its flight schedule to Nigeria in October, ending a nearly two-year suspension of flights.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Lagos State Govt Inaugurates Social Protection Steering Committee
Next article
Ivory Coast’s Main Cocoa Crop to Start Early Amid Favorable Weather
Babatunde Akinsola
Babatunde Akinsolahttps://naija247news.com
Babatunde Akinsola is aNaija247news' Southwest editor. He's based in Lagos and writes on the Yoruba Nation political issues, news and investigative reports

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

FG Distributes 20 Trucks of Rice to 36 states and FCT

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Government says it has...

Trump narrows vice presidential field, with Burgum and Rubio out

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Trump Narrows Down VP Choices as Republican National Convention...

Rwandans Head to Polls with Kagame Expected to Secure Fourth Term

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
KIGALI, July 15 (Reuters) - Rwandans turned out in...

Israel Strikes Southern and Central Gaza Amid Renewed Fighting

NAN NAN -
Key Points: Strikes target southern, central Gaza, and focus on...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

FG Distributes 20 Trucks of Rice to 36 states and FCT

Nigeria 0
July 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Government says it has...

Trump narrows vice presidential field, with Burgum and Rubio out

Geopolitics 0
Trump Narrows Down VP Choices as Republican National Convention...

Rwandans Head to Polls with Kagame Expected to Secure Fourth Term

Democracy Africa 0
KIGALI, July 15 (Reuters) - Rwandans turned out in...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

FG Distributes 20 Trucks of Rice to 36 states and FCT

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?