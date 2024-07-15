Menu
CrimeWatch

NDLEA seizes US, UK, Europe-bound cocaine, opioids in Lagos

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 15, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA), have intercepted various quantities of cocaine and opioids such as tramadol, pentazocine injection, morphine sulphate and ketamine injection in Lagos.

A statement by the NDLEA spokesman, Mr Femi Babafemi on Sunday in Abuja said that the drugs were concealed in soles of shoes, clothes and other items being shipped to the United States, United Kingdom and Cyprus.

Babafemi said that no less than 250 grams of cocaine going to Cyprus was hidden in soles of custom-made shoes.

He said that over 5 kilogrammes (kgs) of opioids heading to the US and UK were discovered by NDLEA officers of the Directorate of Operations and General Investigations, (DOGI).

“They were concealed in clothes and other household items meant to be shipped through some courier firms in Lagos,”he said.

In the same vein, a consignment of 440 grams of Loud, a synthetic strain of cannabis coming from Canada to Lagos was equally intercepted by operatives in one of the logistic companies.

Meanwhile, NDLEA operatives in Edo on Wednesday intercepted a vehicle marked Abuja GWA 273 DD at Ewu junction, Esan Central LGA following credible intelligence.

Babafemi said that the luggage of one of the occupants, Aminu Abdullahi, 32, was searched and found to contain custard containers, where 3,000 pills of tramadol 225mg were buried in the custard powder.

”He said that the suspect claimed the drugs were bought in Onitsha, Anambra and he was taking them to Mararaba area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja to sell,”he said.

In another operation, operatives on Thursday raided the Ohen forest, Abudu area of Edo and destroyed 5,429.751kg of cannabis on 2.918 hectares of farmlands.

Babafemi said that four suspects: Godday Ariye, 37; Friday Okafor, 59; Obinna Nwosu, 48; and Yusuf Adamu, 27, were arrested.

Similarly, 300 kilogrammes of the same substance were recovered from Uzzeba Obi camp in Owan West LGA when NDLEA officers raided the location on Saturday .

Also, In Ogun, operatives on Tuesday recovered a total of 2,865 kilograms of cannabis at Afami Ibese while the suspected owner, Umar Ibese was currently at large.

He said that not less than 2,455 kilograms of materials for the production of Akuskura, at New Psychoactive Substance (NPS), were recovered from a warehouse in Konduga town, Konduga LGA, Borno state on Tuesday July 9.

“NDLEA operatives in a joint operation with men of the Nigerian Army raided the area.

“The following on Wednesday, operatives in Katsina State arrested a 54-year-old Sabo Sule with 47kg cannabis in Katsina town.

“In Lagos, operatives on Monday raided a warehouse in VGC, Lekki where they recovered 148 cartons of non-medical nitrous oxide popularly called laughing gas.

“108 cartons of fast gas cylinder; 134 pieces of balloon and 109 cartons of infusion charger, among others were also recovered.

“A female suspect, Suliyat Abdulsalam was arrested in connection with the seizure,”he said.(www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
