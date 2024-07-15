Menu
NairaDollar Exchange Rate

Naira Drops by 3.59% to ₦1,563 in the official market

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 15, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The value of the Naira depreciated against the US Dollar in the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) on Friday, July 13 after recording its first gain a day earlier

The Nigerian naira depreciated further in the official currency market, down by 3.59% to N1,563.80 per US dollar despite foreign currency (FX) sales intervention by the apex bank last week.

At the close of transactions, the exchange rate closed at N1,563.80/$1 compared with Thursday’s closing value of N1,491.89/$1.

Data from the FMDQ Securities Exchange showed that the value of FX trades in the spot market on Friday shrank by 63.7 per cent or $222.32 million to $126.50 million from the $348.82 million posted a day earlier.

However, in the parallel market, the Naira maintained stability against the Dollar on Friday, remaining unchanged at N1,560/$1.(www.naija247news.com).

IG suspends e-CMR enforcement scheduled for July 29
Nigerian Stock Market Dips Further, All Share Index Declines by 0.35%
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
