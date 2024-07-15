Lagos State Govt Inaugurates Social Protection Steering Committee

The Lagos State Government has inaugurated a 26-member Social Protection Steering Committee to enhance efforts to improve the lives of the poor and vulnerable using the Single Social Register.

The committee, inaugurated at the Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget’s conference room, is chaired by the Ministry’s Commissioner, Mr. Ope George. The committee includes several State Executive Council members: Mr. Akinyemi Ajigbotafe (Wealth Creation and Employment), Ms. Abisola Olusanya (Agriculture), Mrs. Bolaji Cecilia Dada (Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation), Mr. Gebenga Omotoso (Information and Strategy), Prof. Akin Abayomi (Health), Mr. Mobolaji Ogunlende (Youth & Social Development), Mr. Kayode Robert (Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Rural Development), Barr. Tokunbo Wahab (Environment), Mr. Tolani Sule (Tertiary Education), Mr. Jamiu Alli-Balogun (Basic & Secondary Education), and Dr. Oreoluwa Finnih-Awokoya (Special Adviser, SDGs).

During the inauguration, Mr. George highlighted Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s commitment to positively impacting Lagosians’ lives. He noted the coordinated efforts required for the over 20 socio-functional MDAs, 90 social interventions, and N140B in budgetary allocations.

“The State’s commitment includes a Memorandum of Understanding with the Federal Government and World Bank for the $800m National Social Safety-Nets Project Scale-Up (NASSP-SU), providing financial support to vulnerable households,” Mr. George stated. He also mentioned that the Lagos State Social Protection Policy, approved in 2020, aims to improve livelihoods, health, education, gender equality, youth employment, and overall human capital development.

The Social Protection Council will oversee the implementation of policies and programs for the vulnerable, while the newly established Social Protection Coordinating Department will coordinate efforts, recognize the Lagos State Single Social Register as a state asset, ensure resource mobilization, foster partnerships, monitor initiatives, and advocate for policy reforms.

Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Lagos State Council, Comrade Agnes Sessi, praised the governor’s THEMEs+ agenda, emphasizing its role in empowering vulnerable populations, the elderly, the unemployed, and those in the informal sector. She expressed optimism about the rollout of various Social Protection policies and their implementation.

Coordinating Director of the Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget, Mr. Emmanuel Olajide, who also serves as the committee’s Secretary, stated, “The inauguration of the steering committee is crucial for achieving coordination and collaboration aimed at expanding coverage of shock-responsive safety nets and support for the poor and vulnerable.”

Mrs. Kemi Adedeji, Director of the Social Protection Coordinating Department (SPDC), provided an overview of the Lagos Single Social Register (LSSR), which covers about 70 percent of communities in the State. The committee emphasized the need for the SPDC to continuously validate the LSSR to ensure that the right targets in the communities are met as beneficiaries of various palliatives and support from the state government.

The committee members also include: Hon. Lara Oyekan-Olumegbon, Chairman, House Committee on Women Affairs, Poverty Alleviation & Job Creation; Dr. Emmanuella Zamba, Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA); Mr. Babalola Obilana, Director-General, Lagos State Pension Commission; Adenike Oyetunde-Lawal, General Manager, Lagos State Office for Disability Affairs (LASODA); Mrs. Adenike Adebayo-Ajala, Director, Social and Labour Affairs, Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA); Mr. Ayo Adebusoye, Chairman, Lagos Civil Society Participation for Development (LACSOP); Chairman, Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON); Executive Director, Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund; Regional Coordinator, National Identity Management Agency (NIMC); State Coordinator, National Health Insurance Authority; Representative of UNICEF, and the Director, State Cash Transfer Unit (SCTU).

Photo: From left to right: Mr. Babalola Obilana (Director-General, Lagos State Pension Commission), Adenike Oyetunde-Lawal (General Manager, Lagos State Office for Disability Affairs), Dr. Emmanuella Zamba (Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Health Management Agency), Mr. Ope George (Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget), Comrade Agnes Sessi (Chairman, NLC Lagos State Council), Mrs. Adenike Adebayo-Ajala (Director, Social and Labour Affairs, NECA), and Mr. Ayo Adebusoye (Chairman, LACSOP) during the inauguration of the Social Protection Steering Committee at the Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget, Alausa, Ikeja.