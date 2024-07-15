Ivory Coast’s Main Cocoa Crop to Start Early Amid Favorable Weather

ABIDJAN, July 15 (Reuters) – Ivory Coast’s main cocoa crop for the October-to-March season is expected to start early in most growing regions, thanks to recent drier weather, farmers reported on Monday.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Despite being in the rainy season, which officially runs from April to mid-November, rainfall last week was below average. Farmers noted that while the soil remains moist enough to support cocoa tree growth, the dry spell has been beneficial in helping flowers turn into small pods.

Farmers expressed optimism that yields for the first half of the main crop, from October to December, would surpass last year’s output. “The trees are full of berries. We’ll have a lot of cocoa in October this year compared with last year,” said Kouassi Kouame, a farmer near Soubre, where 25.7 millimeters of rain fell last week, slightly below the five-year average.

Similar sentiments were echoed in the southern region of Divo and the eastern region of Abengourou, where rainfall was either below or slightly above average. Farmers from these regions reported that their plantations showed no signs of damage and expected the first beans of the main crop to be ready by September.

In the west-central region of Daloa and the central regions of Bongouanou and Yamoussoukro, where rainfall was below average last week, farmers said the sunshine was aiding the crop’s development. “The sun is really helping the flowers and small pods to develop,” said Patrice Koffi, a farmer near Daloa, where 8 millimeters of rain fell last week, significantly below the average.

The weekly average temperature across Ivory Coast ranged from 24.01 to 26.4 degrees Celsius, further contributing to favorable conditions for the cocoa crop.