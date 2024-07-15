Israel Strikes Southern and Central Gaza Amid Renewed Fighting

Key Points:

Strikes target southern, central Gaza, and focus on Hamas.

Rafah residents report homes destroyed; medical officials recover 10 bodies.

Deir Al-Balah faces water shortages due to fuel depletion.

Detailed Report:

CAIRO/GAZA, July 15 (Reuters) – On Monday, Israel intensified its military operations in the southern and central regions of Gaza, aiming to exert further pressure on Hamas following a devastating weekend strike that targeted the militant group’s leadership and resulted in numerous Palestinian casualties in a makeshift camp.

Weekend Carnage:

Two days prior, an Israeli strike turned a densely populated area of Mawasi, near the Mediterranean coast, into a scene of destruction, with burning cars and bodies scattered. Survivors, now displaced, expressed uncertainty about their next refuge.

“Those moments as the ground shook underneath my feet and the dust and sand rose to the sky and I saw dismembered bodies – was like nothing I have seen in my life,” said Aya Mohammad, a market seller from Mawasi. “Where to go is what everybody asks, and no one has the answer.”

Mawasi, on the outskirts of Khan Younis, had been designated a safe zone by Israel, sheltering hundreds of thousands of Palestinians. The weekend strike, aimed at Hamas military commander Mohammed Deif, killed at least 90 people and wounded many hundreds, according to Palestinian officials. The Israeli military claimed it targeted a Hamas compound, not a tented camp.

Renewed Strikes and Fighting:

In Rafah, the main focus of Israel’s advance, residents reported new strikes on Monday. Israeli forces blew up several homes, and medical officials recovered 10 bodies from the eastern parts of the city. In central Gaza, Israeli aerial and tank shelling intensified in the Al-Bureij and Al-Maghazi refugee camps, killing five Palestinians in an air strike on a house in Maghazi.

The Israeli military reported striking numerous Palestinian military targets, resulting in the deaths of many gunmen. In Rafah, clashes with gunmen, often in close combat, were reported. The Al-Quds brigade, the armed wing of the Islamic Jihad militant group, confirmed fierce battles in the Yabna camp in Rafah.

Humanitarian Crisis:

In Deir Al-Balah, where Israel has not yet invaded, the municipality warned that it could no longer provide drinking water to 700,000 residents due to fuel shortages. “We urge citizens to preserve what is left in their private tankers and stress the need to maintain the spirit of cooperation and sharing,” the municipality stated.

Amid the rubble of his family home in Deir Al-Balah, Walid Thabet recounted an Israeli strike that killed his mother, sister, and her children. “My mother, an elderly woman, was sitting with me upstairs. She went downstairs and after five minutes, I pulled her out from under the rubble,” Thabet said. “We also pulled my sister out from under the rubble, and my sister’s children too.”

Ceasefire Talks and Casualty Reports:

The Mawasi strike, one of the deadliest in the war, overshadowed ongoing ceasefire negotiations. Despite the attack, a senior Hamas official confirmed that the group had not abandoned the talks. Israel claimed another senior commander was killed in the strike but did not confirm Deif’s fate, while Hamas officials denied Deif’s death.

Since the conflict began on October 7, following a Hamas-led attack inside Israel that killed 1,200 people and resulted in over 250 hostages being taken to Gaza, the Gaza health ministry reported at least 38,000 Palestinian deaths. Israel reported 326 soldiers killed and estimated that a third of the Palestinian fatalities were fighters.

According to the United Nations Environment Programme, clearing the estimated 40 million tons of war rubble in Gaza would take 15 years, require over 100 trucks, and cost over $500 million. The debris poses significant risks, containing unexploded ordnance and harmful substances, as noted by the U.N. Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA.