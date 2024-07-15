Menu
Investor Skepticism Deepens as Nigeria’s Naira Hits March Low Amid Dollar Demand

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

Nigeria’s naira continued its losing streak for the fourth consecutive day, falling to its weakest level since March despite central bank interventions. Seasonal demand for dollars and ongoing investor skepticism contributed to the decline.

On Friday, the naira closed at 1,563.8 per dollar, down from 1,554.65 the previous day, according to FMDQ data. This marks the weakest level since March 18. The Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) dollar sales of $122.7 million to local currency dealers on July 10-11 failed to stabilize the naira.

Analysts suggest the interventions were insufficient to meet domestic demand for dollars. “The CBN has been in the market selling $50 million from time to time, which is not enough,” said Carlo Morelli, senior portfolio manager at Azimut Investment SA. He attributed the thin domestic market to capital outflows and a lack of investor confidence, while acknowledging the central bank’s efforts to tighten monetary policy and manage naira liquidity.

The CBN has aggressively raised interest rates to combat inflation and stabilize the naira, which has weakened by about 70% against the dollar since exchange-rate controls were eased last year. Central Bank Governor Olayemi Cardoso has emphasized the commitment to addressing inflation and stabilizing the currency.

Despite these efforts, restoring confidence in foreign exchange remains a challenge. “Restoring foreign exchange broad confidence is the last step and the huge volatility in May delayed the return to normalcy,” Morelli said. “Many foreign investors are still waiting for more evidence of stability before considering Nigeria investable.”

The naira has been the second-worst performing currency tracked by Bloomberg this year, following the Lebanese pound. The central bank, which has raised its benchmark borrowing rate by 14.75 percentage points since May 2022 to 26.25%, is scheduled to announce its next policy decision on July 23. With inflation reaching 34.2% in June, another rate hike is likely.

Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves have reached $35 billion as of July 8, the highest since May 30, 2023, bolstered by loans from the World Bank and the African Export-Import Bank. However, the naira continues to face pressure from corporate demand and Nigerians preparing for foreign vacations.

Omobola Adu of BancTrust & Investment Bank emphasized the importance of boosting FX supply to alleviate pressure on the naira. “This could potentially come from a eurobond or local dollar bond sale later this year, while increased support from multilateral institutions and syndicated loans could also help shore up reserves,” Adu said.

Governor Cardoso expressed optimism that the worst of the currency’s volatility is over, reiterating in Lagos that the naira’s volatility is moderating. An improvement in crude output and increased capital inflows may support this optimism. Nigeria’s crude oil and condensates production rose to 1.5 million barrels per day in June, the highest since February.

As Africa’s largest crude producer, Nigeria relies heavily on oil sales, which account for at least 80% of export earnings, and capital inflows to support the naira. Capital inflows tripled in the first quarter of the year to $3.4 billion, driven by higher interest rates offered by the central bank.

“While the naira may be undervalued, for the naira to stabilize and perhaps regain ground, large portfolio and capital inflows are needed,” said Samir Gadio, head of Africa strategy at Standard Chartered Plc in London.

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

