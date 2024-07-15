IG suspends e-CMR enforcement scheduled for July 29

July 15, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Kayode Egbetokun has ordered an immediate suspension of the July 29 plan to commence the enforcement of the e-Central Motor Registry (e-CMR).

The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Adejobi said the suspension was to give ample opportunity for mass enlightenment and education of the public on the process, benefits and effectiveness of e-CMR.

The police spokesman said the I-G had urged police officers to desist from requesting for e-CMR certificates.

According to him, officers found extorting or exploiting the public on the guise of not having e-CMR certificates will be sanctioned.

Adejobi said the enforcement would be done by only dedicated officers from a date to be announced later.

He said the e-CMR was designed to address the challenges of vehicle related crimes and protection of individual and corporate vehicle ownership.

Adejobi said the registration would help to collate thr data imputed into the system by vehicle owners and acting on such to flag the vehicles if reported stolen.

“The e-CMR will provide a firsthand database to the Force for curbing vehicular crimes as dedicated officers can access real-time comprehensive data of every vehicle on their tablets.

“The e-CMR will prevent multiple registration of vehicles and serve as a database to collate biometric and other data of vehicle owners and individuals.

“It will also, add value to the national database and incident report portal generated from other Ministries, Departments and Agencies towards general security,” he said.

According to him, contrary to news making the round and insinuations about the e-CMR, the Nigeria Police wishes to state categorically that the e-CMR is not a revenue generating platform.

He said the platform was an initiative to digitalise policing for effectiveness and general safety of lives and property of Nigeria residents.

The police spokesman therefore, called for the understanding and support of all well-meaning Nigerians and residents to key into the e-CMR system.

Recall that on July 13, the IG ordered the enforcement of the digitalised e-CMR as from July 29.

This, according to the police boss, is to modernise and digitize the motor vehicle registration system, bolstering the nation’s safety and security framework.

The e-CMR is an advanced, real-time online repository of motor vehicle data, designed to support police investigations, and operational activities, and combat vehicle-related crimes, including terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, and armed robbery.

The transition to a digitalised system, according to the police, would streamline the documentation and verification processes for vehicle ownership and related transactions.(www.naija247news.com).