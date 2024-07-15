Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Police Force

IG suspends e-CMR enforcement scheduled for July 29

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 15, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Kayode Egbetokun has ordered an immediate suspension of the July 29 plan to commence the enforcement of the e-Central Motor Registry (e-CMR).

The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Adejobi said the suspension was to give ample opportunity for mass enlightenment and education of the public on the process, benefits and effectiveness of e-CMR.

The police spokesman said the I-G had urged police officers to desist from requesting for e-CMR certificates.

According to him, officers found extorting or exploiting the public on the guise of not having e-CMR certificates will be sanctioned.

Adejobi said the enforcement would be done by only dedicated officers from a date to be announced later.

He said the e-CMR was designed to address the challenges of vehicle related crimes and protection of individual and corporate vehicle ownership.

Adejobi said the registration would help to collate thr data imputed into the system by vehicle owners and acting on such to flag the vehicles if reported stolen.

“The e-CMR will provide a firsthand database to the Force for curbing vehicular crimes as dedicated officers can access real-time comprehensive data of every vehicle on their tablets.

“The e-CMR will prevent multiple registration of vehicles and serve as a database to collate biometric and other data of vehicle owners and individuals.

“It will also, add value to the national database and incident report portal generated from other Ministries, Departments and Agencies towards general security,” he said.

According to him, contrary to news making the round and insinuations about the e-CMR, the Nigeria Police wishes to state categorically that the e-CMR is not a revenue generating platform.

He said the platform was an initiative to digitalise policing for effectiveness and general safety of lives and property of Nigeria residents.

The police spokesman therefore, called for the understanding and support of all well-meaning Nigerians and residents to key into the e-CMR system.

Recall that on July 13, the IG ordered the enforcement of the digitalised e-CMR as from July 29.

This, according to the police boss, is to modernise and digitize the motor vehicle registration system, bolstering the nation’s safety and security framework.

The e-CMR is an advanced, real-time online repository of motor vehicle data, designed to support police investigations, and operational activities, and combat vehicle-related crimes, including terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, and armed robbery.

The transition to a digitalised system, according to the police, would streamline the documentation and verification processes for vehicle ownership and related transactions.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Affordability and Hospitality Attracting Foreign Students to Siberian University
Next article
Naira Drops by 3.59% to ₦1,563 in the official market
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

NDLEA seizes US, UK, Europe-bound cocaine, opioids in Lagos

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Operatives of the National Drug Law...

NSCDC arrests three women for pipeline vandalism and oil theft

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence...

NiMet predicts 3-day thunderstorms, rains from Monday

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has...

SEC Partners AfDB to Boost Nigeria’s Green Finance Leadership

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC),...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

NDLEA seizes US, UK, Europe-bound cocaine, opioids in Lagos

CrimeWatch 0
July 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Operatives of the National Drug Law...

NSCDC arrests three women for pipeline vandalism and oil theft

CrimeWatch 0
July 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence...

NiMet predicts 3-day thunderstorms, rains from Monday

NiMets 0
July 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

NDLEA seizes US, UK, Europe-bound cocaine, opioids in Lagos

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?