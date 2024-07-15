“I live in a rented house in Abuja” – Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote reveals.

July 15, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, has said the house he stays in whenever he is in the Federal Capital Territory is not his personal property but a rented one.

While speaking at a media parley at the Dangote Petroleum Refinery in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State, on Sunday, July 14, Dangote said his passion for an industrialised Nigeria is the sole reason he doesn’t have houses outside Nigeria.

He revealed that he once had a house in London, disclosing that he sold it in 1996.

“The reason I don’t have a London or America house is solely because I wanted to focus on industrialization in Nigeria. I figured that if I had those houses, there will be one reason or the other for me to visit those places thereby causing distraction for me. I am very passionate about the Nigeria dream and apart from my Lagos house, I have another one in my home state Kano and a rented one in Abuja,” he revealed. (www.naija247news.com).