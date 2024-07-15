Fire Destroys Palm Kernel Factory in Ebonyi

July 15, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Fire at a Palm Kernel Factory at Onuebonyi in Ebonyi on Sunday destroyed equipment, raw materials and other property worth billions of naira in the state.

The News Agency’s visit to the factory revealed that all the property at the scene of the incident was razed.

Mr Emmanuel Alinchi, the owner of the factory and Director, Perfect Growth Agro Industry Limited, said he had been in the palm kernel processing business since 2017.

Alinchi explained that the equipment and property worth N1 billion were lost to the inferno.

He said specifically that the raw materials, oil extracting machine, weighing scale and processing equipment in the factory were razed down by the fire.

He added that feeds produced for customers, structures, fans and a vehicle were razed as well.

The factory owner attributed the fire incident to electric power surge.

He stated that a section of the factory produced animal feeds for chicken, turkeys, pigs and extract vegetable oil from kernel.

“We also produce detergent, tablet and liquid soap’s.

“This incident happened early this morning and I was up because we do work in the night and the next thing I heard was a spark and everywhere was on fire.

“I have over 50 direct and 150 indirect workers but few were on ground that helped with neighbours to salvage the situation before the fire fighters arrived.

He further commended the fire fighters for their prompt response.

He called on the federal and state governments to assist him with land and financial support to return to business.

He promised to continue in the engagement of young people and to assist government create jobs.

Mr Kennedy Chinaka, a business partner, described the incident as “economic loss.”

Chinaka also called on governments and individual to help to enable the entrepreneur bounce back to business.

Mr Ralph Ibiam, the Chief Fire Officer of Ebonyi Fire Service, who confirmed the incident, advised that factories should be situated in an open and compatible environment.

Ibiam said his men arrived at the scene at 12:am and was able to control the inferno from escalating. (www.naija247news.com).