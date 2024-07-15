Menu
Nigeria

FG Distributes 20 Trucks of Rice to 36 states and FCT

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 15, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Federal Government says it has dispatched 20 trucks of rice to each of the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

It said the new move is part of measures to ease the economic burden of Nigerians.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of the Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja on Monday, July 15.

Idris said each state has received truckloads of rice, each containing 1,200 bags of 25kg rice for onward distribution to the most vulnerable persons and families.

“Each of the trucks of course is carrying about 1,200 25kg bags of rice,” Mr Idris said.

“This is part of the measures that government is taking in addition to so many others to ensure that the hardship being experienced by Nigerians is drastically ameliorated.”

The minister said the bags of rice are expected to be distributed to vulnerable Nigerians by the state governments.

‘’Each of the state governments has received 20 trucks of rice for onward distribution to the most vulnerable. This is a first step and the federal government will continue to support all the state governors and local governments, all the subnationals, so that the hardship being experienced by most Nigerians in terms of shortage of food supply is breached,” he said.(www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
