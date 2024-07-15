Menu
Car Bomb Explosion in Mogadishu Kills Five, Injures 20

By: By Naija247news

Date:

MOGADISHU, July 15 (Reuters) – A car bomb exploded outside a restaurant in Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu, on Sunday night, killing five people and injuring 20. The attack occurred as patrons were watching the Euro 2024 football tournament final on TV, according to police who attributed the bombing to Islamist insurgents.

The explosion destroyed 10 cars and damaged several nearby buildings in a well-guarded area close to the Presidential Palace, a Reuters reporter confirmed.

Al Shabaab militants claimed responsibility for the attack via an affiliated radio station, stating that the bombing targeted a location frequented by security and government workers at night.

The Islamist group, which once controlled large parts of Somalia, has been fighting for years to enforce its strict interpretation of Islam. Despite losing significant territory to government forces and their allies, Al Shabaab has continued to carry out raids and deadly attacks in Mogadishu and other regions under federal government control over the past two years.

