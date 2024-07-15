Affordability and Hospitality Attracting Foreign Students to Siberian University

By Professor Maurice Okoli

Russia has undergone significant changes after the Soviet’s collapse. In the past

thirty years, Russia has engaged in a gamut of structural shifts as aspects of its

stages of transformation from the Soviet era. Those measures have noticeably

impacted on various sectors including education.

In this article, we are specifically focusing on the structural innovations that the

largest North-Eastern Federal University has introduced in its operations and in

academic curriculum, in addition, provided an environment to meet the challenges

of learning vocational skills, technical engineering, and medical specialties for both

local and foreign students in this contemporary times.

Situated in the vast Siberian region, in the city of Yakutsk (Sakha Republic), and

has two other campuses in Sakha (in Mirny and Neryungri), North-Eastern

Federal University is one of Russia’s ten federal universities with 90-years history,

officially established in April 2010, within the system of reforms carried out in

Educational Institution of Higher Education. It is interesting to note, in the first

place, that the North-Eastern Federal University was named after Maxim Kirovich

Ammosov, a prominent statesman, an outstanding son of the Yakut people, one of

the founders of the state of Yakutia and Kyrgyzstan.

Over the past decade, this university has focused on solving geopolitical problems

and meeting the human resources needs of the large inter-regional investment

projects in the Russian Federation. With this human resource training in mind, it

has broadened the geography of admission and extended the chance for foreign

students, particularly from Asia and Africa. These students highly appreciate its

(university’s) well-developed infrastructure of scientific and educational complex

which has modern equipment for learning and training, and for the development

of basic and applied research in all the specialties.

The university’s annual reports (2021 and 2023) show that Asian and African

students are primarily attracted due to affordability, a classic learning

environment, and intercultural friendships. With increasing popularity during the

past few years, applications have surged, and significant strides have also made it

possible to appear in QS University Rankings of BRICS, the informal association of

Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. The ascension of new members such

as Ethiopia, Egypt, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, further

offers the signals of hope for more foreign students moving to this region.

Recognizing its true potential for expansion, the university officials have

frequently visited Asian countries such as China, India, and Vietnam, and also

several African countries including Cameroon, Ethiopia, Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria,

and South Africa. Foreign students are offered several scholarships and study

grants, contract students are given discounts for meeting certain basic conditions

and criteria.

Dr. Anatoly Nikolaev, the amiable rector of the North-Eastern Federal

University, often refers to his university as one of the unique educational hubs

created, within the framework of post-Soviet transformational changes, to

radically address the challenges and opportunities of Russia’s burgeoning

corporate business sector and dynamic entrepreneurial landscape. It has adopted

several innovative measures and the necessary educational tools to navigate the

labor market by introducing asynchronous learning modules, providing a

comprehensive and engaging approach to application and learning processes.

“Ultimately, in today’s changing labor market, our local and foreign graduates

easily secure employment in different sectors based on the shared skills and

knowledge acquired in NEFU. On our persuasive part, we encourage our staff to

focus on teaching aspects of the curriculum such as comprehensive innovation,

strategic thinking, and ethical leadership in real-world contexts. With Russia’s role

and status rising in the global community, so also we as educators and trainers

have to review and restructure our educational assertiveness and dynamics to

make a wide-ranging impact and integrate into the competitive regions and in the

changing world,” underlined by Dr. Anatoly Nikolaev.

Northeastern Promise

At Northeastern, the university believes in your future. It also believes that

financing your education is a partnership that continues throughout your

enrollment, not just for your first year. Its commitment is reflected in the unique

Northeastern promise. The promise enables students to plan for the entire cost of

their academic degrees. Under the promise, it guarantees the following:

1. The North-Eastern Federal University is dedicated to meeting the full

demonstrated need for each admitted student eligible for federal financial aid.

2. The University scholarship and grant funds will not be reduced during your

undergraduate program (for up to eight in-class semesters).

3. The University need-based grant funds will be increased annually at the same

percentage rate as the increase in tuition.

4. The University supports that if a student’s family experiences a substantial

negative change in financial circumstances, it re-evaluates the aid package and

makes available all financial resources for which s/he qualifies.

5. The University guarantees students discover their field of study interests and

scope provided by the university degree whereas the parents get all their answers

regarding the safety and comforts of the students during their stay.

Vice-Rector’s Assessment

Mr. Niurgun Romanovich Marksimov, Vice-Rector in charge of International

Cooperation, at the North-Eastern Federal University, has emphasized some

important points, summarized as follows: There are simple great reasons to study

at the North-Eastern Federal University: the first is to learn the Russian language

and delve into Russian culture and also interact with foreigners. It gives the chance

to know, at first hand, the classic question of whether or not Russia is a European

country, its landscape, and its enormous resources. It’s often said that Russia’s

charm lies in its people. And finally, it is a way to broaden one’s horizon by

studying at this world-class university.

The undergraduate student population numbers over 16,000, while more than

2,000 students are engaged in postgraduate work. 1,081 academic staff are

employed at the university. Of these 150 hold doctor’s degrees, 692 are candidates

for science degrees. The university consists of 5 research institutes, 12 institutes, 5

faculties, and 3 branches – Polytechnic Institute in the town of Mirny, the

Technical Institute in the city of Neryungri, and the Chukotka branch, which was

opened in late 2010 in the city of Anadyr and 2 colleges and 1 Lyceum.

The university has a well-developed infrastructure of scientific and educational

complex has modern equipment for the development of basic and applied

research. One of the major components of the campus is modern, comfortable

dormitories, fully furnished with modern requirements. Non-residents and

international students create a comfortable living environment and education, as

academic buildings are within walking distance of the campus.

Advantages of Studying in Siberia

Generally, the education system of Russia has made a mark in terms of

infrastructure, technology, and quality of education. At present, Russia is one of

the top destinations for international students who want to pursue their higher

studies in medicine and science abroad. The medical universities of Russia are

well-recognized all over the world.

There is a wide choice of promising specialties, unique experiences, and

recognized diplomas. Russia has so many international treaties on the recognition

and equivalence of documents on education. Natural and scientific education in

Russia is one of the best in the world. Russia occupies a leading place in the level

of training of mathematicians, physicists, chemists, geologists, doctors, and

specialists in many other areas.

Russia has a high theoretical level of education, and good fundamental training,

and ensures the success of the graduate in the professional field. Among the

graduates of Russian universities – are presidents, heads of parliaments, ministers,

well-known public and political figures, and prominent scholars of almost all

states of the world.

As popularly known, Russia is not only a great destination for students but also a

beautiful country to visit as a tourist. The cost of living is very affordable for

foreign tourists. The people of Russia are very friendly and helpful. Being a large

country by area, Russia has diverse climatic conditions in various regions.

Future Expectations and Perspectives

According to Mr. Niurgun Romanovich Marksimov: “the ultimate truth is that we

are prepared to give our students sufficient intellectual power and knowledge, the

potential capability of learning something new and, of course, to introduce them to

a more critical thinking in society.”

The North-Eastern Federal University welcomes prospective Russian and foreign

students every September, the start of the academic year. As generally required, it

provides all students with a distinct edge in their future professional endeavors

and employment careers.

Russia, the largest country in the world covering more than one-eighth of the land

area, is located in in northern Eurasia. Moscow, the capital city of Russia is one of

the largest cities in the world. Russia is also one of the five members of the

Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), along with Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and

Kyrgyzstan. The country shares its borders with Norway, Finland, Estonia, Latvia,

Lithuania, Poland, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, China, Mongolia, and North

Korea.

*

Professor Maurice Okoli is a fellow at the Institute for African Studies and the

Institute of World Economy and International Relations, Russian Academy of

Sciences. He is also a fellow at the North-Eastern Federal University of Russia. He

is an expert at the Roscongress Foundation and the Valdai Discussion Club. As an

academic researcher and economist with a keen interest in current geopolitical

changes and the emerging world order, Maurice Okoli frequently contributes

articles for publication in reputable media portals on different aspects of the

interconnection between developing and developed countries, particularly in Asia,

Africa, and Europe. With comments and suggestions, he can be reached via email:

markolconsult@gmail.com.