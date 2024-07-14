Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

Zelenskyy Downplays Biden’s NATO Summit President Putin’s Gaffe

By: By Naija247news

Date:

Shannon, Ireland – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has downplayed a recent gaffe by US President Joe Biden, who mistakenly introduced Zelenskyy as Russian “President Putin” during a NATO summit. Zelenskyy referred to the incident as a “mistake” that should now be forgotten.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

“It’s a mistake. I think [the] United States gave a lot of support for Ukrainians. We can forget some mistakes, I think so,” Zelenskyy told reporters after arriving at Ireland’s Shannon airport on Saturday.

Biden’s slip-up occurred during a summit in Washington, DC, marking NATO’s 75th anniversary. The 81-year-old president, while announcing a NATO-Ukraine compact, mistakenly called Zelenskyy “President [Vladimir] Putin” before quickly correcting himself and stating that Zelenskyy was going to “beat” Putin. The error drew attention to Biden’s age and sparked further speculation about his mental acuity, especially following his performance in the inaugural 2024 presidential debate against Republican rival Donald Trump.

Zelenskyy is visiting Irish leader Simon Harris as part of his return journey from the summit. He expressed gratitude to Ireland for hosting Ukrainian refugees and supporting Ukraine’s bid for European Union membership. “You were with us from the very beginning of the Russian invasion,” Zelenskyy stated upon arrival.

Meanwhile, in Ukraine, Russian attacks on Saturday killed five civilians in the northeastern Kharkiv region and the southern Kherson region. Kharkiv’s regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported that Russian forces struck the village of Budy twice, resulting in the deaths of a police officer and an emergency rescue official, and injuring twenty-two people. Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko condemned the attack on emergency services.

In the southern Kherson region, governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported that three civilians—a 72-year-old woman, a 50-year-old woman, and a 41-year-old man—were killed by Russian shelling.

Additionally, a Ukrainian drone attack on an oil depot in Russia’s southwestern Rostov region sparked a fire, marking the latest long-range strike by Kyiv’s forces on a border region.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Will the UK’s policy on Israel-Palestine shift under new PM Starmer?
Next article
Italian sports journalist is falsely identified as Trump shooter on social media
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Italian sports journalist is falsely identified as Trump shooter on social media

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
ROME, July 14 (Reuters) - An Italian sports journalist...

Will the UK’s policy on Israel-Palestine shift under new PM Starmer?

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
The Human Toll and Political Ramifications of Gaza Conflict Deir...

World reacts to Israel’s brutal al-Mawasi massacre

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
The United Nations and countries across the Middle East...

WTO Chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala proposed by African Group for 2nd term

David Okafor David Okafor -
Geneva, July 12 (Reuters) - The African Group has...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Italian sports journalist is falsely identified as Trump shooter on social media

Top Stories 0
ROME, July 14 (Reuters) - An Italian sports journalist...

Will the UK’s policy on Israel-Palestine shift under new PM Starmer?

Geopolitics 0
The Human Toll and Political Ramifications of Gaza Conflict Deir...

World reacts to Israel’s brutal al-Mawasi massacre

Geopolitics 0
The United Nations and countries across the Middle East...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Italian sports journalist is falsely identified as Trump shooter on social...

Idowu Peters - 0
× How can I help you?