Zelenskyy Downplays Biden’s NATO Summit President Putin’s Gaffe

Shannon, Ireland – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has downplayed a recent gaffe by US President Joe Biden, who mistakenly introduced Zelenskyy as Russian “President Putin” during a NATO summit. Zelenskyy referred to the incident as a “mistake” that should now be forgotten.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

“It’s a mistake. I think [the] United States gave a lot of support for Ukrainians. We can forget some mistakes, I think so,” Zelenskyy told reporters after arriving at Ireland’s Shannon airport on Saturday.

Biden’s slip-up occurred during a summit in Washington, DC, marking NATO’s 75th anniversary. The 81-year-old president, while announcing a NATO-Ukraine compact, mistakenly called Zelenskyy “President [Vladimir] Putin” before quickly correcting himself and stating that Zelenskyy was going to “beat” Putin. The error drew attention to Biden’s age and sparked further speculation about his mental acuity, especially following his performance in the inaugural 2024 presidential debate against Republican rival Donald Trump.

Zelenskyy is visiting Irish leader Simon Harris as part of his return journey from the summit. He expressed gratitude to Ireland for hosting Ukrainian refugees and supporting Ukraine’s bid for European Union membership. “You were with us from the very beginning of the Russian invasion,” Zelenskyy stated upon arrival.

Meanwhile, in Ukraine, Russian attacks on Saturday killed five civilians in the northeastern Kharkiv region and the southern Kherson region. Kharkiv’s regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported that Russian forces struck the village of Budy twice, resulting in the deaths of a police officer and an emergency rescue official, and injuring twenty-two people. Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko condemned the attack on emergency services.

In the southern Kherson region, governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported that three civilians—a 72-year-old woman, a 50-year-old woman, and a 41-year-old man—were killed by Russian shelling.

Additionally, a Ukrainian drone attack on an oil depot in Russia’s southwestern Rostov region sparked a fire, marking the latest long-range strike by Kyiv’s forces on a border region.